Bollywood

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 03:01 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..
Many actor and actresses in the film industry make their debut in Bollywood with high expectations but face failure with their very first film. However, their fortunes turn soon after and they manage to establish themselves as superstars. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who made a super flop debut in Bollywood but then went on to become a superstar and the highest-paid star in the 1990s.

Madhuri Dixit made her debut in 1984 with Rajshri Productions' 'Abodh'. Though her performance in the film was appreciated, 'Abodh' proved to be a massive flop at the box office. Madhuri Dixit's films such as 'Awara Baap', 'Swati', 'Hifazat', and 'Uttar Dakshin', among others also failed to make a mark. 

Madhuri Dixit's career was in jeopardy after working in so many flop films, but, despite that, Subhash Ghai offered her 'Ram Lakhan' opposite Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, and Amrish Puri. This film became a blockbuster and changed the course of Madhuri Dixit's career. 

In 1990, Madhuri Dixit appeared in nine films. The 90s were a golden time in her career as she starred in some of the top-grossing films such as 'Dil', 'Beta', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', among others. 

Madhuri Dixit became a superstar which is one of the reasons why she was paid more than Sanjay Dutt in the film 'Saajan' and more than Salman Khan in the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'.

However, despite all the unmatched success, Madhuri Dixit quit acting at the peak of her career for love and family life. The actress got married to Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, in 1999. 

Madhuri Dixit, after getting married, moved to Denver, Colorado, for over 10 years. Her last release before she left was 'Devdas' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She has two children - sons Arin and Ryan.

When her sons grew up, Madhuri Dixit moved back to India and made a comeback in films with 'Aaja Nachle'. The actress now is a regular face in cinema and also has many interesting OTT projects. Madhuri Dixit is also seen as a judge in many dance reality shows on television. 

