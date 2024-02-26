Meet Srilatha, Sridevi’s close aid, ex-manager, who filed court case against her because…

Sridevi was the first female superstar of India who started her career at the age of 4. The actress starred in several hits and blockbusters and was once the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. When the actress started her journey, she had constant support with her.

Sridevi used to come to the sets with her sister, Srilatha, who later became her manager and acted as a supporter and confidante to her sibling. shared a very strong bond and there was a lot of love between them, however, things took a turn between them after their mother's death.

From 1972 to 1993, when Sridevi was establishing herself as an actress in the competitive film industry, Srilatha also used to accompany her to the film sets. Srilatha was seen on the sets of almost every film of Sridevi. She also wanted to become an actress like her sister but she failed to taste success and then became her sister's manager.

However, things got bitter between them in 1996 when their mother passed away. Sridevi’s ailing mother was once admitted to a hospital for an operation that went wrong due to the doctor's fault. After this Sridevi, Srilatha's mother lost her memory and she died in 1996. This forced Sridevi to file a case against the hospital. She won the case and got a compensation of Rs 7.2 crore.

According to reports, Sridevi kept the whole amount to herself, which led to bitterness in the relationship between the two sisters. Srilatha then filed the case against her sister and claimed that her mother's mental condition was not good and that’s why she transferred all her property to Sridevi. She did win the case and got Rs 2 crore as her share. Later Boney Kapoor tried to reconcile the sisters and they patched up in 2013 when Sridevi got Padma Shri.

However, some reports claim that Srilatha was one of the last few people to spend time with Sridevi in Dubai before she breathed her last on February 24, 2018, and still remained tight-lipped about it. According to reports, a source close to the family said, "Srilatha has been asked to remain quiet and out of the picture. We don’t know why. We’ve also heard that Srilatha and her husband Satish will be given ownership of Sridevi’s bungalow in Chennai." Meanwhile, Srilatha is married to former cricketer and Indian politician Sanjay Ramaswamy. They both have been tight lipped since Sridevi's death.