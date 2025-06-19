In Mom, Sridevi's daughter's character was played by Sajal Aly, a Pakistani actress and model. It was widely known in the media that Sridevi considered Sajal Aly to be her 'third daughter' as the two grew quite close during the filming of Mom.

Sridevi, often considered to be one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, got married to producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple have two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are both actresses in Bollywood. However, do you know Sridevi also had a 'third child'? Sridevi's final film, before her tragic demise, was her home production titled Mom (2017), which also marked her 300th film.

Sridevi's third daughter was Pakistani actress Sajal Aly

In Mom, Sridevi's daughter's character was played by Sajal Aly, a Pakistani actress and model. It was widely known in the media that Sridevi considered Sajal Aly to be her 'third daughter' as the two grew quite close during the filming of Mom. Sridevi often referred to Sajal as her third child and even introduced her to the media in that way, according to MSN. "Sajal is like my third child. Now, I feel I have one more daughter," Sridevi had said.

Born in 1994 in Lahore, Sajal Aly made her debut at 15 with the TV show Nadaaniyan. Mom remains her only Hindi film to date. She was last seen in the Pakistani TV show Zard Patton Ka Bunn. Sajal Aly is young but is widely considered one of Pakistan's highest-paid actresses.

After Sridevi's sudden death in 2018, Sajal Aly was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "I am in a state of shock right now. It feels like losing my mother again."

Sridevi's last message to Sajal Aly before her death

Sajal Aly revealed how she missed meeting Sridevi at the Masala Awards in Dubai. After the awards, Sridevi texted her saying, ‘I missed you, beta’.

Sajal Aly said, "That’s the last message I have from her. After that, we spoke quite a few times in the last two months. But sadly, when she called me a few days back, I missed her call because I was shooting and I was thinking of calling her back, but I guess I took too much time to do that."

