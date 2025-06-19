In an old interview, filmmaker K. Balachander once revealed that Rajinikanth once decided to visit Sridevi's house to propose to her. However, just as he arrived, during a housewarming ceremony, the power went out, leaving the house in darkness.

Sridevi, often regarded as the 'first female superstar' and one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema, was not only known for her impeccable acting skills but also her divine beauty. Throughout her long and illustrious career, the late Sridevi worked with many superstars, but her most special collaboration was with South superstar Rajinikanth, with whom she worked in 19 films. Rajinikanth and Sridevi's bond was a strong one, leaving the superstar so mesmerised by her beauty that he fell in love with her; however, Rajinikanth's wish to be Sridevi's husband never got fulfilled.

In their first film together, the 1976 Tamil film Moondru Mudichu, directed by K. Balachander, Rajinikanth played the role of Sridevi's son. Sridevi was only 13 years old at the time, but played the role of Rajinikanth’s stepmother in the film.

Sridevi and Rajinikanth went on to work on 19 films together in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. With time, their bond grew, and soon, Rajinikanth fell in love with Sridevi. Media reports claim that Rajinikanth was especially close to Sridevi's mother and once openly voiced his desire to marry her when she turned 16. However, before he could ever propose, one bad omen became a roadblock in their potential love story.

In an old interview, filmmaker K. Balachander once revealed that Rajinikanth once decided to visit Sridevi's house to propose to her. However, just as he arrived, during a housewarming ceremony, the power went out, leaving the house in darkness. Rajinikanth, who is deeply superstitious, considered this a bad omen and left Sridevi's home without confessing his love.

Despite this, Rajinikanth and Sridevi continued to remain friends till the actress's untimely and tragic death in 2018. Sridevi went on to marry producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, married Latha Rajinikanth in 1981.

