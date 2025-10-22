Meet Sridevi's sister, failed actress who served as superstar's manager, one controversy destroyed their relationship, led to court fight, her name is...

Sridevi and her sister Srilatha once shared a very close bond, but their relationship turned so bitter after a while that they drifted apart. Many are unaware that when Sridevi was just starting out in films, Srilatha also accompanied her sister on film sets.

While Rajesh Khanna was known as India's first superstar, the title after him went to a woman who emerged as one of the biggest female superstars of the film industry. We are talking about none other than Sridevi, who sadly died in 2018 but continues to reside in her fans' hearts. When Rekha and Hema Malini were at the peak of their careers, Sridevi stormed in and went on to work in over 300 films in her career, most of which were super hits. Sridevi's career and her success are for all to see; however, apart from her husband, Boney Kapoor, and children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, little is known about Sridevi's family, especially her siblings. Today, let us take a deep dive into Sridevi's sister, Srilatha's life.

Who was Sridevi's sister Srilatha?

Sridevi and her sister Srilatha once shared a very close bond, but their relationship turned so bitter after a while that they drifted apart. Many are unaware that when Sridevi was just starting out in films, Srilatha also accompanied her sister on film sets. Srilatha was her sister Sridevi's shadow from 1972 to 1993. Srilatha also wanted to become an actress, but after failing to succeed, she became Sridevi's manager instead.

Why did Sridevi and her sister Srilatha have a fight?

As per reports, Sridevi and Srilatha first drifted apart after their mother died in 1996. When she was admitted to the hospital and underwent an operation, Sridevi's mother lost her memory and eventually succumbed to her illness. After her death, Sridevi filed a complaint against the hospital and got around Rs 7.2 crore as compensation.

As per media reports, Sridevi kept the entire compensation amount to herself, which made the two sisters' relationship turn bitter. Srilatha then filed a case in the court against Sridevi to get her share of the money. She won the case and got Rs 2 crore as her share.

The two sisters who fell apart due to this incident never reportedly united again, even after Sridevi's death. Boney Kapoor allegedly tried to reconcile the two sisters, but after Sridevi's death, Srilatha was not even seen in the prayer meeting held for her in Chennai.

