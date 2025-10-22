Meet Sridevi's sister, failed actress who served as superstar's manager, one controversy destroyed their relationship, led to court fight, her name is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger

Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?

US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?

Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

Ozak AI Hits $4M at $0.012: The Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Sridevi's sister, failed actress who served as superstar's manager, one controversy destroyed their relationship, led to court fight, her name is...

Sridevi and her sister Srilatha once shared a very close bond, but their relationship turned so bitter after a while that they drifted apart. Many are unaware that when Sridevi was just starting out in films, Srilatha also accompanied her sister on film sets.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 01:58 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Sridevi's sister, failed actress who served as superstar's manager, one controversy destroyed their relationship, led to court fight, her name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

While Rajesh Khanna was known as India's first superstar, the title after him went to a woman who emerged as one of the biggest female superstars of the film industry. We are talking about none other than Sridevi, who sadly died in 2018 but continues to reside in her fans' hearts. When Rekha and Hema Malini were at the peak of their careers, Sridevi stormed in and went on to work in over 300 films in her career, most of which were super hits. Sridevi's career and her success are for all to see; however, apart from her husband, Boney Kapoor, and children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, little is known about Sridevi's family, especially her siblings. Today, let us take a deep dive into Sridevi's sister, Srilatha's life. 

Who was Sridevi's sister Srilatha? 

Sridevi and her sister Srilatha once shared a very close bond, but their relationship turned so bitter after a while that they drifted apart. Many are unaware that when Sridevi was just starting out in films, Srilatha also accompanied her sister on film sets. Srilatha was her sister Sridevi's shadow from 1972 to 1993. Srilatha also wanted to become an actress, but after failing to succeed, she became Sridevi's manager instead. 

Why did Sridevi and her sister Srilatha have a fight?

As per reports, Sridevi and Srilatha first drifted apart after their mother died in 1996. When she was admitted to the hospital and underwent an operation, Sridevi's mother lost her memory and eventually succumbed to her illness. After her death, Sridevi filed a complaint against the hospital and got around Rs 7.2 crore as compensation. 

As per media reports, Sridevi kept the entire compensation amount to herself, which made the two sisters' relationship turn bitter. Srilatha then filed a case in the court against Sridevi to get her share of the money. She won the case and got Rs 2 crore as her share. 

The two sisters who fell apart due to this incident never reportedly united again, even after Sridevi's death. Boney Kapoor allegedly tried to reconcile the two sisters, but after Sridevi's death, Srilatha was not even seen in the prayer meeting held for her in Chennai.

READ | Meet Virat Kohli’s sister-in-law Chetna who is going viral after Anushka Sharma..., she is married to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his ex Raveena Tandon: 'Everybody knew...'
Aishwarya Rai once broke her silence on being caught with Akshay Kumar by his...
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BCCI planning now?
Asia Cup Controversy: Mohsin Naqvi refuses to hand over trophy again, what is BC
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Operation Sindoor; honours with 15 Vir, 16 Shaurya Chakras
Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Op
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE