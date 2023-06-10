Meet South India’s richest actress and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Samantha, Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna or Pooja Hegde

There is no denying the fact that actresses are paid much less than their male counterparts and several female lead actresses have spoken out about the wage disparity in Indian film industry, be it Bollywood or South cinema. But there are some actresses who have succeeded in carving a niche for themselves and are on top of their game.

The lady superstars of the South Indian film industries are now working across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries and are now being seen in big Bollywood films too. These top South Indian actresses are getting good amount of money per film. Let’s take a look at the richest actress in South cinema:

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, 38, charges over Rs 10 crore per film, according to reports. Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Her net worth is estimated at about Rs 165 crore.

Tamannaah

Tamannaah, who is popularly known as ‘Milky Beauty’, is one of the top actresses in India today. The net worth of Tamannaah, 33, is around Rs 110 crore.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is one of the top actors in Tamil and Telugu industries. According to reports, Anushka Shetty, 41, has a net worth of about Rs 100 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a huge following across India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s net worth is around Rs 89 crore, according to reports.

Rashmika Mandanna

‘National crush’ Rashmika Mandanna became a household name after the success of her film Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Her net worth is estimated at around Rs 28 crore.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has now become one of the big names of Indian film industry. Her last release with Salman Khan was a moderate hit. Pooja Hedge is a known name in South cinema. According to reports, her net worth is about Rs 50 crore.