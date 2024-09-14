Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja, business tycoon who bought 8-storey building in London for Rs...

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja bought the eight-story residential building in London, in July.

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja has reportedly purchased a £21 million home in London’s Notting Hill, roughly Rs 231.47 crore. This is one of the largest residential deals in the UK this year. Sonam and Anand Ahuja plan to use part of the property as their home after renovation.

Harish Ahuja bought the eight-story residential building in July. The property, which offers 20,000 square feet of space, is a short walk from Kensington Gardens. According to the report, it was previously owned by a UK charity and religious order. Sonam and Anand Ahuja plan to use part of the property as their home, while another section will likely be converted into flats.

Who is Harish Ahuja?

Harish Ahuja is the owner of Shahi Exports, one of India’s largest garment manufacturers. According to Fitch Ratings, the company supplies major international brands like Uniqlo, Decathlon, and H&M.

Shahi Exports operates over 50 factories and employs more than 100,000 workers. Anand Ahuja, who is also a director at Shahi Exports, runs his own retail company. His wife, Sonam Kapoor, is a Bollywood actress known for films like Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Vayu on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

