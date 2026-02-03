FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, built his mother's sewing business into India's largest garment maker, net worth is Rs 28000 crore

Harish Ahuja's Shahi Exports is India’s largest apparel manufacturing company. It operates more than 50 manufacturing units and multiple textile processing facilities across eight Indian states. Beyond manufacturing, Ahuja has also drawn attention for his high-value real-estate investments.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 06:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, built his mother's sewing business into India's largest garment maker, net worth is Rs 28000 crore
Harish Ahuja net worth
Harish Ahuja, the billionaire industrialist behind Shahi Exports, is a name that rarely seeks the spotlight but commands immense respect in India's manufacturing and export ecosystem. He has transformed a modest home-grown venture into India’s largest apparel manufacturing company and one of the world's most significant garment exporters.His son Anand Ahuja is married to Sonam Kapoor. 

The journey began in the early 1970s with Ahuja's mother, Sarla Ahuja, who left her job as a sewing-machine operator to start stitching garments from her home in Delhi. What started as a small, women-led enterprise gradually evolved into Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd. Harish Ahuja joined the business and scaled it with a sharp focus on global markets, industrial efficiency, and long-term partnerships with international fashion brands.

Today, Shahi Exports operates more than 50 manufacturing units and multiple textile processing facilities across eight Indian states. The company employs over 1 lakh people, making it one of the country’s largest private employers in the manufacturing sector. Its client list includes global retail giants such as H&M, Gap, Uniqlo, Walmart, Marks & Spencer, Decathlon and Tommy Hilfiger, placing Shahi at the heart of the global fashion supply chain.

Ahuja's business success has translated into substantial personal wealth. According to Forbes, Harish Ahuja’s net worth is estimated at $3.2 billion, which translates to a whopping figure of Rs 28,800 crore. positioning him among India’s richest industrialists. Unlike many high-profile billionaires, however, Ahuja maintains a low public presence, preferring to let the scale of his enterprise speak for itself.

Beyond manufacturing, Ahuja has drawn attention for his high-value real-estate investments. His assets reportedly include a sprawling bungalow on Delhi's elite Prithviraj Road and an eight-storey mansion in London's upscale Notting Hill, purchased for over Rs 230 crore, one of the most expensive residential acquisitions by an Indian businessman in the UK.

Despite his immense wealth, Ahuja is known for his focus on sustainable manufacturing, worker welfare and long-term industry growth. Shahi Exports has consistently invested in skill development, ethical sourcing and energy-efficient production, aligning itself with evolving global standards. From a single sewing machine to a multi-billion-dollar apparel empire, Harish Ahuja’s story is a classic example of Indian entrepreneurship - rooted in resilience, scaled with vision, and stitched into the global economy.

