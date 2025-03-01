BOLLYWOOD
Sonakshi Sinha, a skilled Bollywood actress recognized for her roles in films such as Dabangg and Lootera, hails from a well-known family.
She is the daughter of renowned actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Sonakshi has two brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha, along with a lovely sister-in-law, Taruna Agarwal.
Taruna Agarwal tied the knot with Sonakshi's elder brother, Kush Sinha, in a lavish wedding ceremony held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on January 18, 2015. The event was attended by numerous Bollywood stars and political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taruna comes from a prominent business family in London, adding an international touch to the Sinha family.
Since her marriage, Taruna has become an important member of the Sinha family, frequently accompanying them to social events and family gatherings. Despite her connection to such high-profile in-laws, she keeps a low profile, prioritizing her personal life and family responsibilities.
The Sinha family is known for their close-knit bonds and strong relationships. Sonakshi frequently shares glimpses of her family life on social media, highlighting the love and support they share. Taruna’s presence has brought an additional layer of warmth and affection to the family.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha married actor Zaheer Iqbal in June 2024, celebrating the culmination of their seven-year relationship. The couple, who had kept their romance private, surprised fans with the news of their wedding. They opted to marry under the Special Marriage Act, allowing them to honor each other's cultures without converting religions.
On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 12, 2024. She starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in this spooky adventure, set in a cursed village in Uttar Pradesh.
