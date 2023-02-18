Meet Sobhita Dhulapila, the glamorous actress who played Anil Kapoor's lady love in The Night Manager

Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Disney+ Hotstar’s latest spy thriller series The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role has been released on February 17. The Night Manager has been garnering positive reviews from audiences and critics alike with everyone praising the performance of the lead actors.

In the series, Anil Kapoor is playing the role of dangerous arms dealer Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta, while Sobhita Dhulipala is her lady love. In this article, we will know more about Sobhita Dhulipala.

Who is Sobhita Dhulipala?

Born in 1992, Sobhita Dhulipala works primarily in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam films. She won the Femina Miss India Earth 2013 title at Femina Miss India 2013 pageant and then went on to represent India at Miss Earth 2013.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Acting debut

Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. She grabbed attention after playing the lead role in Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Film journey

Sobhita Dhulipala has also acted in Telugu films Goodachari (2018) and Major (2022), the Malayalam films Moothon (2019) and Kurup (2021). She was also a part of super-hit Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which released in 2022.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Educational qualification

Sobhita Dhulipala attended school in Visakhapatnam and then went to H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in University of Mumbai.She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.