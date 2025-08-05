Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'
Smriti Irani was a famous model before she received nationwide fame with her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for eight years from 2000 to 2008. After 17 years, the actress returned to national TV to reprise her role in the series reboot, which premiered last month. Smriti has also been one of the important leaders of BJP and has held several portfolios including Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Human Resource Development, Textiles, Women and Child Development, and Minority Affairs in the Indian government from 2014 to 2024.
While Smriti Irani keeps making headlines, her husband Zubin Irani has stayed away from the spotlight. He is a businessman based in Mumbai and comes from a Parsi family. Zubin was previously married to Mona Irani. Mona was a model coordinator in the fashion days and became friends with Smriti during her modelling days.
Zubin and Mona shared a daughter Shanelle Irani and divorced each other a few years after their mariage. After their divorce, Zubin and Smriti came close and tied the knot with each other in 2001. In the same year, they welcomed their first child, a son named Zohr Irani. Two years later, the couple had their second child, a daughter named Zoish Irani.
When Smriti was asked about being friends with Zubin's ex-wife Mona, she once said, "I'm lucky to have Zubin, who is an asset to me. People are surprised that my marriage is so successful despite his earlier divorce. But I’m friends with Mona, his ex-wife and their daughter Shanelle. Their differences are none of my business. My life with him and the two children are my business and I want to do my best."
Smriti Irani famously defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket. She had previously been defeated by Gandhi from the same seat in 2014. In the 2024 elections, Irani again lost the seat to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma.
