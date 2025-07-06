Meet singer who slept on roads, attempted suicide by jumping into Ganga, lived with monks, became India's top musician; he is...

At around the age of 20 or 21, this singer started an export business in Delhi, sending Indian handicrafts to Germany. But everything came crashing down when the business suddenly failed.

Kailash Kher, one of Bollywood’s most loved singers, is known for his soulful voice and emotional songs. But behind the fame lies a story of pain, survival, and strength. In a recent interview with ANI, the Teri Deewani singer spoke about the darkest period of his life.

He Faced Financial Losses and Felt Like a Misfit

Recalling his early struggles, Kailash said that he did many small jobs to survive. At around the age of 20 or 21, he started an export business in Delhi, sending Indian handicrafts to Germany. But everything came crashing down when the business suddenly failed. Hoping for peace, he went to Rishikesh to become a pandit. But even there, he felt out of place.

“I had done many odd jobs to survive. I was 20 or 21 when I started doing export business in Delhi. I used to send handicrafts to Germany. Unfortunately, all of a sudden that business collapsed. After facing several problems in business, I went to Rishikesh to become a ‘pandit’. However, I used to feel that I was a misfit there as my fellow mates were younger than me and my views never matched theirs. I was dejected as I was failing in everything..so one day I tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river Ganga.”

A Stranger Saved His Life

As Kailash tried to end his life by jumping into the Ganga, a man nearby immediately jumped in and pulled him out. What followed was both shocking and life-changing.

“But a person at the ghat jumped in the Ganga immediately and saved me. He asked, ‘Tairna nahin aata gaya kyu tha? (Why did you jump when you don’t know how to swim?)’ I replied, ‘Marne (to die)’…aur meri suicide ki baat jaane ke baad unhone mujhe tez ki tapli maari sar pe (After learning about my intentions of ending my life, he hit me hard on my head).”

A New Beginning After That Incident

That one slap and a stranger’s tough love changed everything for Kailash. He slowly began rebuilding his life. Over time, he found his calling in music and went on to become one of India’s top playback singers.

With over two decades in the industry, Kailash Kher has sung several hit songs like Allah Ke Bande, Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Ya Rabba, and Arziyan. His journey is not just about fame—it’s about fighting through darkness and coming out stronger.