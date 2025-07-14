Meet singer who shook Bollywood by marrying his guru’s wife, was boycotted, then...; his name is...

Roopkumar Rathod, known today as one of India’s finest ghazal and playback singers, began his musical journey under the guidance of his father, Pandit Chaturbhuj Rathod.

In Indian classical music, the guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) bond is more than just educational; it’s sacred. So, when such a relationship turns bitter, especially involving personal lives, it creates a storm. And that’s exactly what happened nearly three decades ago, leaving the Indian music world stunned.

The Unexpected Turn in a Musical Journey

Roopkumar Rathod, known today as one of India’s finest ghazal and playback singers, began his musical journey under the guidance of his father, Pandit Chaturbhuj Rathod. Initially trained in tabla, Roopkumar found a place in the musical ensemble of renowned bhajan singer Anup Jalota in the 1980s.

It was during this time that Roopkumar met Sonali, who was married to Jalota. Over time, Roopkumar and Sonali developed a deep connection that eventually led to her divorcing Jalota and marrying Roopkumar. Their union sparked a massive controversy, especially because it involved a student marrying his mentor’s wife, something unheard of in musical circles bound by tradition and hierarchy.

Anup Jalota, deeply upset by the turn of events, reportedly requested that many Bollywood composers and producers stop offering work to Roopkumar. As a result, his career suffered a temporary setback.

A Voice That Refused to Fade

Despite the initial professional roadblocks, Roopkumar Rathod made his playback debut in 1992 with Angaar. His big breakthrough came in 1997 when he lent his voice to the emotional anthem Sandese Aate Hain from the film Border. The song became a sensation and cemented his place in the music industry.

He went on to deliver several memorable tracks in films like Kareeb, Jism, Mela, Life in a… Metro, and the widely loved Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). However, post-2010, Roopkumar gradually shifted focus from Bollywood to ghazals and live performances.

Life Today

Roopkumar and Sonali Rathod remain happily married. Their daughter, Reewa Rathod, has also followed in their footsteps and carved a niche for herself as a singer and composer, continuing the family’s musical legacy.