Meet singer who owns private island with 7 boats and 10 horses, worked with Salman, Akshay, is infamous for kissing...

Mika Singh has sung various hits for superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. The singer, who owns a private island, landed himself in a controversy in 2006 when he allegedly forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:59 PM IST

Born on June 10, 1977 as Amrik Singh in Durgapur, West Bengal, Mika Singh is one of the most popular singers in the Hindi film industry. He has lent his voice to superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for the famous songs Dhinka Chika in Ready, Chinta Ta Chita in Rowdy Rathore, Bas Ek King in Singh Is Kinng, Aaj Ki Party in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 440 Volt in Sultan among others.

Mika is the youngest of eight children, two daughters and six sons. His elder brother Daler Mehndi is also a famous singer and Punjabi pop culture icon. His hit songs include Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Na Na Na Na Re, Rang De Basanti, and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle. Mika and Daler's father Ajmer Singh was a trained classical musician and sang kirtans in Patna Sahib Gurdwara.

Singh owns a private island with 7 boats and 10 horses. In 2022, he shared a video from his island on his Instagram and captioned it, "Pop singer Mika Singh is having a great time at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. That’s what you call a real King."

In 2006, the singer landed himself in a controversy after he allegedly forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant at his birthday party at a restaurant in Mumbai. Last year, the Bombay High Court quashed a case charged against the singer under Section 354 (molestation) and Section 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mika Singh will be seen next as an actor in Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the comedy franchise Welcome. The comedy was initially slated to release on December 20 later this year, but has been postponed to 2025 now. The star-studded threequel also features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara. Welcome To The Jungle is directed by choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

