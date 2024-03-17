This singer once performed in restaurants, never learnt music, still has several international hits, worth Rs 200 crore

Most singers in the subcontinent have one thing in common – classical training, or some sort of professional coaching at least. Be it Sonu Nigam or Arijit Singh, they have all studied and learnt music for years before becoming professional. One name stands out from among them. Arguably the most successful Pakistani singer of his generation, Atif Aslam is someone who never learnt music, but still managed to be a star.

Atif Aslam’s early life and struggles

Atif was born in a Punjabi family in Pakistan’s Wazirabad in 1983 and grew up in Lahore and Rawalpindi. In the early 2000s, when he was still a teenager, Atif began singing at a restaurant. This was his first gig as a singer. Here, Atif befriended another young musician Gohar Mumtaz and the two formed the band Jal. In 2003, their song Aadat became a viral hit after being released on the internet. Atif released his first solo album Jal Pari in 2004 and never looked back.

Atif Aslam’s career boom

The first big break for Atif outside Pakistan came in 2005 when he sang the chartbuster Woh Lamhe, part of the soundtrack of Zeher. He followed it up with a version of Aadat, which was used in Kalyug. Both songs were hits around the world and Atif became a household name in both India and Pakistan. Since then, the singer has given multiple songs that have ruled the charts in both India and Pakistan. In 2011, he made his acting debut with the film Bol opposite Mahira Khan and followed it up with his TV debut in 2022.

Atif Aslam’s wealth

Atif is one of the most successful and sought-after singers from the subcontinent. According to multiple sources, his singig and acting success have made him incredibly wealthy with his net worth somewhere in the range of Rs 180-200 crore.

