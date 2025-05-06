Many Indians emigrate abroad in hopes of building a new life. However, not many are able to craft a journey as successful and admirable as that of businessman Shamsheer Vayalil.

Many Indians emigrate abroad in hopes of building a new life. However, not many are able to craft a journey as successful and admirable as that of Shamsheer Vayalil. The 48-year-old had moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) roughly two decades ago and never looked back. Today, he owns one of the biggest hospital chains in the Gulf and ranks among India's wealthiest expats.

Personal life

Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath was born on January 11, 1977 in Kerala's Kozhikode. He studied medicine at the Kasturba Medical College in Manipal and went on to pursue an MD in Radiology from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai. He also completed a radiology fellowship from the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, United States.

He is married to Shabeena, the eldest daughter of billionaire chairman of Lulu Group, MA Yusuff Ali. Vayalil and Shabeena have four children.

Early career and business

Vayalil began his career working as a radiologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi. He later quit that job to found VPS Healthcare in 2007, starting with one hospital in Abu Dhabi.

After years of growth and expansion, the company today operates over 23 hospitals and 125 medical centers across the UAE, India, Oman, and several other countries. The group employs around 13,000 people, serving more than 43 lakh patients a year.

Brands that are part of the VPS group include Burjeel Holdings, LifePharma, Lakeshore Hospital, Ziva, and Response Plus Holdings.

Philanthropy and awards

Vayalil is well known for his philanthropic ventures and efforts. His VPS Foundation focuses on healthcare and education for underserved communities. He signed the Giving Pledge in 2018 with wife Shabeena, committing to donate at least half of their wealth. In 2014, he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman -- India's highest civilian honour for non residents (NRIs).

Net worth

Vayalil's estimated net worth is USD 2.1 billion or over Rs 17,600 crore, according to Forbes, ranking him among India's richest people.

Interesting fact

Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian national once called the "world's heaviest woman," was treated for free at Burjeel Hospital until her death in 2017. Vayalil resides in Abu Dhabi, UAE.