Here's all you need to know about Shah Rukh Khan's spiritual guru who owns a multi-million-dollar business.

Many Producers and actors are often throw lavish parties with Bollywood’s A-listers attending it and giving fashion goals at the bash. One such person who is known for hosting grand star-studded parties, is Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, this person is also a close friend of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and has produced several Bollywood films. He is producer and real-estate mogul Anand Pandit.

Who is Anand Pandit?

Anand Pandit is a producer and real-estate mogul who is popularly known for producing movies like Total Dhamaal, Missing, Sarkar 3, and Great Grand Masti. Well, not only this, he also contributed as a producer in regional cinema and has made films like Kabzaa and Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Maate. He was also the producer of Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull.

Apart from backing movies, Anand Pandit is also a successful real-estate mogul and runs a multi-million-dollar business. According to Sports Grail, The estimated net worth of his business is close to $1-5 million (Rs 8 crore-Rs 41 crore) and as per corporate shareholdings filed for September 30, 2023, Anand Pandit publicly holds 4 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 8 crores

He is close friends with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and in fact, SRK once even called him his spiritual guru. While attending one of his birthday bashes, Shah Rukh talked about his relationship with him and said, “In the night, at 12-1 am, he comes visits me and we roam around Juhu. He doesn’t tell me, ‘This is my building, that is my building.’ Instead, on the two-kilometer drive, he tells me that he is barring two to three buildings, and all buildings are his (laughs). Our journey becomes easy."

He added, “My final relationship with him is he is my spiritual guru. His buildings, under the Lotus Developers, are high-tech and modern. I was surprised when I saw that once you get into these buildings, you feel like you’re in New York or London. They are so high-end and still so close to being like home — warm, beautiful, and such amenities.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next project, King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan along with Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and is currently under production.

