This actress lost her father in a car accident when she was just 13 years old.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, known for her stunning looks and impressive talent, continues to make headlines with her beauty and success.

However, her journey from a middle-class background to becoming the owner of Punjab Kings hasn’t been easy. Tragically, she lost her father in a car accident when she was just 13 years old.

Today, we’ll take a look at her life and the struggles she overcame to reach where she is now.

Preity Zinta was born on January 31, 1975. Her father, Durganand Zinta, was an officer in the Indian Army. Tragically, he passed away in a car accident when she was just 13 years old. In the same accident, her mother, Nilprabha, was seriously injured and remained bedridden for two years. This life-altering event forced Preity to mature quickly, as everything around her changed in an instant.

Preity Zinta has two brothers: Deepankar, an officer in the Indian Army, and Manish, who lives in California.

School Life:

Preity had a tomboyish childhood, influenced by her father's military background, which instilled a sense of discipline in her. She attended the Convent of Jesus and Mary boarding school in Shimla, where she made close friends, although she initially felt lonely. Academically, she excelled, especially in literature, and was also active in sports, particularly basketball. After completing her schooling, Preity pursued English at St. Bede's College in Shimla. She later went on to earn a postgraduate degree in criminal psychology. Her career in modeling began after she appeared in her first TV commercial for Perk chocolates in 1996.

Other Works:

Despite being one of the top actresses in Bollywood, Preity Zinta showcased her writing skills by penning a series of columns for BBC News Online South Asia between 2004 and 2005.

In 2008, she, along with Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and others, acquired ownership rights for the Mohali-based Twenty20 cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They named the team Kings XI Punjab, which was later renamed Punjab Kings in 2021.

Until 2009, Preity was the only woman to own an IPL team and the youngest owner in the league.

Controversies:

Preity Zinta has been involved in a few controversies, the most notable being her role as a witness in the Bharat Shah case in 2003. She testified against the Indian mafia despite receiving extortion threats during the filming of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. While other witnesses retracted their statements, Preity remained firm in her testimony, which led to her being given witness protection and staying out of the public eye for two months.

Personal Life:

Preity Zinta was in a relationship with businessman Ness Wadia from February 2005 to May 2009. Their relationship frequently made headlines, with rumors circulating about engagements and breakups. In 2014, she filed a complaint against Wadia, accusing him of molestation, threats, and abuse during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium.

Currently, Preity is happily married to American businessman Gene Goodenough.