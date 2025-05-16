The 1990s-born do remember how Suresh Menon made them ROFL with his performances in Phir Hera Pheri, Fool N Final, Deewane Huye Paagal. Sadly, in the last few years, he was jobless, and thus he drifted away from Bollywood.

Veteran comedian and actor Suresh Menon, who has worked with big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Govinda, says he no longer gets work in Bollywood. Despite being passionate about acting, he feels that the industry has changed so much that there's no longer space for actors like him.

Suresh Menon on the industry has 'moved on'

Suresh shared in an interview with Digital Commentary that even after spending 30 years in the film industry, he now has to approach casting directors and give auditions — something he never had to do before. What hurts more is that sometimes, the people taking auditions don’t even recognise him.

Nepotism or Groupism: Suresh on what's the real problem?

Interestingly, Suresh dismissed the idea of nepotism, saying that's not the real issue in Bollywood. Instead, he believes groupism — where work opportunities are limited to people within certain cliques — is the bigger problem. He said, “There’s no nepotism, just groupism. That’s the real challenge. I’ve never troubled anyone in their personal life, yet I’m excluded."

Suresh on the painful "comeback" label

Suresh recalled a sad incident when he went to a well-known casting agency, and someone introduced him as a "comeback actor." He said, "It felt like someone stabbed me inside. I never left. I was always around." He recently did a brief cameo in an English film, jokingly calling himself a “cameo master” now.

Only Heroes Get Roles – Others Wait: Suresh Menon

Suresh pointed out how roles still go to mainstream stars, while character actors like him are often overlooked. He said that earlier, a hero could play any role – be it a Bihari or South Indian character – but now only big stars get such opportunities. Artists like him have to wait indefinitely, and even 'silly comedy films' don't consider him anymore.

Suresh Menon on feeling rejected by big directors

Referring to upcoming films like "Ahmed Khan – Main Zinda Hoon! and Welcome to the Jungle mein mujhe nahi mila." Suresh shared his disappointment: “No one called me for these. It’s disheartening.” But Suresh feels that doesn’t apply in his case. He believes that typecasting — being stuck in one kind of image — is unfair to artists. At last, he said, “Maybe it’s not my time. But it’s wrong to confine an artist to a certain image. I love being in front of the camera, always have.” On the work front, Suresh was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

