Many actors in the film industry become overnight stars after making their debut in either film or television. Looking at them, it seems easy to achieve this goal; however, many people fail to comprehend the struggle that one has to go through to succeed in the film world. Today, we will tell you about one such actor, referred to as television's Shah Rukh Khan, who became a top star with his debut show, but it took him years of struggle to get where he is. We are talking about Rajeev Khandelwal, the second son of Lt. Col. C.L. Khandelwal (retired).

Rajeev Khandelwal was 'thrown out' by his father for pursuing acting

Rajeev Khandelwal belonged to an Army background, which is one of the main reasons why his father disapproved of his choosing acting as a career. In an interview with Zoom, Rajeev Khandelwal said, "I was thrown out of my house. I come from an army background. My parents said they didn’t understand what this industry is all about. They knew that I had it in me to live my life decently, but they wondered ‘acting ka bhoot kaha se aagaya’. They knew that I spoke about acting since my childhood, but they never thought that I would want to make it my career."

Rajeev Khandelwal's parents refused to support his dream or lend him money; however, he was adamant about making it big in the industry. During his early struggle days, there also came a time when Rajeev Khandelwal had to spend three nights sleeping on the platform of Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. But Rajeev Khandelwal chose the harder path over asking his parents for money.

Rajeev Khandelwal shot to fame with Kahiin To Hoga

After years of struggle, Rajeev Khandelwal started his career directing the television series Filmy Chakkar; however, his breakthrough came after he starred in Balaji Telefilms' Kahiin To Hoga. His portrayal of Sujal Garewal in Kahiin To Hoga made him a household name and a TV superstar. Rajeev Khandelwal went on to work in several other TV shows, including Time Bomb 9/11 (2005), Sun Leyna (2006), Left Right Left (2007), and Reporters (2015).

In 2008, Rajeev Khandelwal then took a leap of faith and made his Bollywood debut with Ronnie Screwvala's Aamir (2008). This film established him as a mainstream hero.

Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about his casting couch experience

Rajeev Khandelwal also faced casting couch in his career, which he recently revealed in an interview. In his chat, Rajeev Khandelwal told Zoom how it is difficult for outsiders to get work and how he handled sexual harassment during that phase.

"It is tough to fight temptation, and easy if you know who you are. I would tell them, Sorry Sir, mere se nahi milega aapko (you would not get it from me), and in my head I would think, 'Are you the one who would write my destiny? Sorry, boss, you would not write my future, I would do that. I don't give importance to one individual that this will make or break my life," he said.

Rajeev Khandelwal was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Secret of the Shiledars.