The theatre legend Barry John, who has taught acting to Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, and Freida Pinto, has been awarded Padma Shri 2025.

Barry John is a legendary Indian theatre director and acting coach, who has mentored top Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Born in 1944 in the United Kingdom, he started selling newspapers when he was 12 and pursued theatre in the evenings. He has been in India since 1968, and received the Indian citizenship in 2012.

In 1973, Barry founded Theatre Action Group in Delhi with Siddharth Basu, Roshan Seth, Mira Nair, and Pankaj Kapoor among others. He directed numerous stage plays for the theatre group, that nurtured several Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Seth, Mira Nair, and Lillette Dubey. Barry joined National School of Drama in 1977, and later became the founder-director of NSD's Theatre-in-Education Company in 1989, where he even authored drama and theatre syllabus for schools and began drama therapy for many differently-abled groups.

John founded Imago Acting School in Delhi in 1997, which became known as the Barry John Acting Studio (BJAS). The institute opened its branch in Mumbai too, from where several actors such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Freida Pinto, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Rcha Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rana Daggubati honed their acting skills. In 2020, Barry John resigned from the BJAS, but the acting school continues to use his name due to an earlier mutual agreement. He is now the proprietor and director of the Mumbai-based drama school The Free Birds Collective.

The theatre legend has been honoured by the Delhi Natya Sangh, the Sahitya Kala Parishad, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi. He received Padma Shri from Droupadi Murmu, President of India, on May 27, 2025. Dedicating his award to his students, Barry John wrote on his Instagram, "Received the Padma Shri from the Hon’ble President of India Shrimati Droupadi Murmu. A moment of immense gratitude. This recognition is not mine alone, it belongs to every student, every stage, every story that shaped me."

Celebrating his mentor's achievement, Manoj Bajpayee shared the video of Barry John receiving Padma Shri from Indian President on his Instagram and wrote, "My Guru, Barry John, my guiding light! He was the first one to see the potential in me, to trust me with responsibilities that shaped my journey. His unwavering faith in me has been the cornerstone of who I am today. It’s a moment of immense pride and gratitude to see him being honored with the Padma Shri, a recognition truly deserved."

READ | India's most expensive film was Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop, became first Indian movie to collect Rs 1 crore on opening day, still tanked at box office, earned only Rs...