Shah Rukh Khan never got a chance to work with his favourite actress, had a crush on her.

Almost every actress in the film industry dreams of romancing Shah Rukh Khan on screen. The actor has given hits with several actresses like Deepika, Anushka, Juhi, Rani, and Kajol. However, none of them are her favourites.

Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite actress has never worked with him. While actresses have a crush on him, he has a crush on this actress who has been a superstar in Bollywood. She is Mumtaz.

In a conversation with Anupam Kher on his talk show The Anupam Kher show- Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, Shah Rukh Khan was asked which actress he liked the most and he was seen blushing on the question. He then replied, Mumtaz. The actor also revealed that he used to have a crush on her when he was young and used to dance whenever he saw a song featuring the actress.

Mumtaz was a superstar of her time. The actress started working when she was just 11. Her first role as an adult was in O. P. Ralhan's Gehra Daag. She then got small roles in hits like Mujhe Jeene Do. Before she became a superstar, the actress faced several rejections. While appearing on Indian Idol, Mumtaz revealed that no hero was ready to star opposite her. However, Dara Singh showed faith in her and they shared the screen in the movie Faulad. After this, there was no looking back for her.

The actress went on to give 16 films including Veer Bhimsen, Tarzan Comes to Delhi, Sikandar-E-Azam, Rustom-E-Hind, Raaka, and Daku Mangal Singh with Dara Singh. Later, her pairing with Rajesh Khanna was blockbuster. She gave 10 film with him and all of them were blockbusters.

However, after her marriage to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974, the actress took a haitus from the film industry. Since she retired from acting, Mumtaz has settled in London with her husband. Even though Shah Rukh Khan never worked with Mumtaz, she is his favourite actress.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.