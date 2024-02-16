Twitter
Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

Congress' bank accounts frozen by I-T department, Treasurer Ajay Maken reveals why

Viral video: Desi woman's electrifying dance to 'Crazy Kiya Re' burns internet, watch

Watch: Hardik Pandya makes impressive comeback, hits massive sixes in practice session ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Rs 100 crore for Waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for Christian community: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils state budget

Bollywood

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

This star kid worked with Shah Rukh Khan in a super-hit film, and later quit acting.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Every year new actors debut in Bollywood with the dream to make it big. However, some actors even after tasting success quit the industry to pursue a different career. One such actress who debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan quit acting after years of work. 

The actress we are talking about started working at 7 and starred in Hollywood as well as Bollywood films and also worked in several hit TV shows. However, she later quit the industry to pursue another career despite belonging to an acting background. She is none other than Jhanak Shukla. 

The little girl Jiah Kapoor in Kal Ho Naa, whose bond with Shah Rukh Khan made everyone emotional is none other than Jhanak Shukla. Jhanak is the daughter of documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla and actress Supriya Shukla, popularly known for her roles in TV shows like Kundali Bhagya and movies like Dil Dhadakne Do. 

Jhanak made her Bollywood debut at the age of 7 alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho. The movie proved to be a massive success and is still loved by the audience. After this, she starred in Rajit Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Irrfan Khan in the movie Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante as the kidnapped daughter Anishka Goenka. Not only this, she also starred in a Hollywood film, One Night with the King.

Well, not only in films, but the actress also spread her magic on television. She became a household name after her performances in popular TV shows like Karishma Kaa Karishma, Son Pari, Hatim, and more. Jhanak was also reportedly offered a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, however, she rejected the offer as her dates for the TV show Karishma Kaa Karishma were clashing and she chose the TV show over Bhansali's film. 

However, after 2012, the actress quit the industry and is now an Archeologist. She has completed her MA in Archaeology from Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute. The actress often shares her pics on social media and enjoys a huge fan following of 64.6K.

