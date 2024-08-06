Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

This actor, who became a star with just one hit, later quit films after back-to-back flops.

Many star kids who failed to make a mark in Bollywood, later quit the industry, however, are still living a luxurious life. One such actor, who belongs to the family of superstars, became a star but then quit films after giving several flops.

The actor we are talking about has given only one hit in his career, however, he still lives a luxurious lifestyle and has a whopping net worth. He left the industry 9 years earlier, however, is now set to make a comeback. He is none other than Zayed Khan.

Zayed Khan is the son of Sanjay Khan and nephew of Firoz Khan. The actor studied Business Management at the Montgomery College[6] and Film Making at the London Film Academy. He had an easy entry into Bollywood and made his debut with the movie Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

He then starred in Main Hoon Naa alongside Shah Rukh Khan wherein he played the superstar's brother. The film proved to be a huge success at the box office and made Zayed Khan a star. However, his stardom didn't last long. The actor then went on to feature in films like Vaada, Shabd, Dus, Cash, Speed, Rocky-The Label, and more which failed to perform at the box office.

From 2005 to 2015, Zayed Khan gave 13 flops in total according to Box Office India and some of his films were average grosser. After his last film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, Zayed quit Bollywood. Talking about his low phase, Zayed shared that almost a year and a half earlier, he was so disappointed in not getting any work that he stopped taking care of himself. “I have heard so many no from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star."

However, despite being away from the industry from long, Zayed Khan still lives a luxurious life. According to a report in ABPLive, the actor has several investments and also runs his own business leading to a whopping net worth of Rs 1500 crore. DNA could not independently verify this report. He recently took to his Instagram and informed his fans that he is soon going to make a comeback to the big screens, however, he hasn't shared any of his upcoming projects with the fans yet.

