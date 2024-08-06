Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Bangladeshi protesters loot inner garments, blouses, sarees from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Israel afraid of this enemy, consider them it's biggest concern, not Iran, Hamas, it is...

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

This actor, who became a star with just one hit, later quit films after back-to-back flops.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore
Zayed Khan back pose (Source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many star kids who failed to make a mark in Bollywood, later quit the industry, however, are still living a luxurious life. One such actor, who belongs to the family of superstars, became a star but then quit films after giving several flops.

The actor we are talking about has given only one hit in his career, however, he still lives a luxurious lifestyle and has a whopping net worth. He left the industry 9 years earlier, however, is now set to make a comeback. He is none other than Zayed Khan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZAYED KHAN (@itszayedkhan)

Zayed Khan is the son of Sanjay Khan and nephew of Firoz Khan. The actor studied Business Management at the Montgomery College[6] and Film Making at the London Film Academy. He had an easy entry into Bollywood and made his debut with the movie Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. 

He then starred in Main Hoon Naa alongside Shah Rukh Khan wherein he played the superstar's brother. The film proved to be a huge success at the box office and made Zayed Khan a star. However, his stardom didn't last long. The actor then went on to feature in films like Vaada, Shabd, Dus, Cash, Speed, Rocky-The Label, and more which failed to perform at the box office. 

From 2005 to 2015, Zayed Khan gave 13 flops in total according to Box Office India and some of his films were average grosser. After his last film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, Zayed quit Bollywood. Talking about his low phase, Zayed shared that almost a year and a half earlier, he was so disappointed in not getting any work that he stopped taking care of himself. “I have heard so many no from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star." 

However, despite being away from the industry from long, Zayed Khan still lives a luxurious life. According to a report in ABPLive, the actor has several investments and also runs his own business leading to a whopping net worth of Rs 1500 crore. DNA could not independently verify this report. He recently took to his Instagram and informed his fans that he is soon going to make a comeback to the big screens, however, he hasn't shared any of his upcoming projects with the fans yet.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement