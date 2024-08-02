Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

This actress, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, quit the industry after flops.

Many Bollywood actresses who win the hearts of the audience with their performances in the movies, however, later left the industry. One such actress, who starred as the lead opposite several superstars, left the industry in a short span of just four years.

The actress we are talking about now lives a life away from the limelight and has also left the country. She became famous with just one TV advertisement. She is none other than Anjali Jathar.

Anjali Jathar is an Indian actress and model who acted in only 9 films before quitting the industry but neither of them worked at the box office. Before coming to Bollywood Jathar was seen in a Liril soap advertisement in 1991. This gained her recognition and she was called the 'Liril girl'.

Anjali made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Madhosh which also marked the debut of Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. In 1995 she was seen in Aazmayish, Gundaraj alongside Ajay Devgn and Trimurti alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She appeared in films like Shastra, Vishwasghaat, and Bhishma in 1996, however, to her disappointment, all her films failed to perform at the box office and emerged as flops. She was last seen in the movie Khotey Sikke in 1998.

Anjali Jathar's name was also linked to Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, popular for his role as Circuit in Munnbhai MBBS. The two were reportedly engaged and were about to get married but the relationship ended.

After this, Anjali Jathar quit films and got married to Kaushik Paul. The couple also has a son whose name is Riaan. The actress not only quit the film industry, but she also fled from India to the US and settled in San Francisco. Later they moved to Raleigh where she now runs her own dance academy named Anjali Jathar Bollywood Dance Academy.

