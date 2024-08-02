Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's fifty in vain as India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI ends in a tie

Meet India's most beautiful queen, studied from DU, father also left his royal title to become IAS…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, on whose wedding Mukesh Ambani spent the most money…

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

Warning signs of cancer that appear in legs, feet

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

6 disappointments that made Bigg Boss OTT 3 dull, boring

8 animals with weakest bones

8 animals with weakest bones

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

World's most expensive TV show has Rs 8300 crore budget, each episode cost more than Fighter, Animal, Baahubali, Pathaan

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

How Bollywood, OTT lose Rs 20000 crore every year; Opposition MP raises issue in Rajya Sabha, urges government to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

This actress, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, quit the industry after flops.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 07:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...
Shah Rukh Khan and Anjali Jathar's still from Trimurti
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood actresses who win the hearts of the audience with their performances in the movies, however, later left the industry. One such actress, who starred as the lead opposite several superstars, left the industry in a short span of just four years. 

The actress we are talking about now lives a life away from the limelight and has also left the country. She became famous with just one TV advertisement. She is none other than Anjali Jathar. 

1ea35352523df1fda7540b89065ef5f1

Anjali Jathar is an Indian actress and model who acted in only 9 films before quitting the industry but neither of them worked at the box office. Before coming to Bollywood Jathar was seen in a Liril soap advertisement in 1991. This gained her recognition and she was called the 'Liril girl'. 

Anjali made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Madhosh which also marked the debut of Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. In 1995 she was seen in Aazmayish, Gundaraj alongside Ajay Devgn and Trimurti alongside Shah Rukh Khan.  She appeared in films like Shastra, Vishwasghaat, and Bhishma in 1996, however, to her disappointment, all her films failed to perform at the box office and emerged as flops. She was last seen in the movie Khotey Sikke in 1998. 

Anjali Jathar's name was also linked to Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, popular for his role as Circuit in Munnbhai MBBS. The two were reportedly engaged and were about to get married but the relationship ended. 

After this, Anjali Jathar quit films and got married to Kaushik Paul. The couple also has a son whose name is Riaan. The actress not only quit the film industry, but she also fled from India to the US and settled in San Francisco. Later they moved to Raleigh where she now runs her own dance academy named Anjali Jathar Bollywood Dance Academy.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa trailer: John Abraham protects Sharvari, trains her to wage war against social evils, fans say 'full mass blast'

Vedaa trailer: John Abraham protects Sharvari, trains her to wage war against social evils, fans say 'full mass blast'

Meet actress who made superhit debut, fell in love with a star player, was betrayed, then got married secretly, is now..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, fell in love with a star player, was betrayed, then got married secretly, is now..

Deepika Padukone welcomes a baby boy? Here’s the truth behind Ranveer Singh’s viral photo with baby

Deepika Padukone welcomes a baby boy? Here’s the truth behind Ranveer Singh’s viral photo with baby

Meet man, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', close friend of Mukesh Ambani, was once a billionaire, is now..

Meet man, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', close friend of Mukesh Ambani, was once a billionaire, is now..

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: Eat these food items with milk before bed to control blood sugar level

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement