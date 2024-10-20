This actress, who debuted with Shah Rukh Khan, never worked in another film again.

Many actresses like Bhagyashree, Namrata Shirodkar, and others, left the film industry at the peak of their careers for marriage. One such actress is Shah Rukh Khan’s heroine who did only 1 film in her career. The actress we are talking about debuted with Shah Rukh Khan and became star, but then quit industry at 27. She is Gayatri Joshi.

Before entering films, Gayatri Joshi used to be a successful model. She was crowned Miss India International. modelled for brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, Philips, as well as with Shah Rukh Khan in Hyundai advertisements.

The actress made her grand Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Swades alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2004. Even though the film failed to perform at the box office, it became a cult classic later on. The film had received critical acclaim and the actress’ performance made her a known face in the industry. However, Gayatri decided to get married the very next year and then left the industry forever.

Talking about her decision to quit the film industry, the actress said, “I had an open mind and was willing to hear scripts. I believed a great opportunity would come my way soon. I received awards for Best Newcomer, but sometimes things don’t go as planned.”

Further talking about her husband, the actress added, “Meeting my husband, Vikas Oberoi, made me realize I wanted a fulfilling family life more than being in Bollywood. My husband is truly my soul mate in every sense. Life often has unexpected and better plans for us!”

Gayatri tied the knot to businessman Vikas Oberoi who controls and runs Oberoi Construction, one of the leading realty firms in India. Oberoi has been called one of the richest men in India by Grohe-Hurun. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $6 billion ( ₹50,000 crore). He even owns the Westin Hotel in Mumbai but is not related to the family that owns the Oberoi hotel chain.

The couple currently live in Mumbai. They have two sons. Gayatri is often hangs out with actor Sonali Bendre and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, both of whom she has known for over two decades. The actress has no plans of coming back to film industry and is busy handling her personal life.

