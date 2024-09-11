Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

This actress, who has 9 flops and no solo hit in 11 years, is still called a star, and charges Rs 11 crore per film.

Many outsiders like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan among others struggled in their initial years, however, later made their place in the hearts of the audience and now live a luxurious life. One of the outsiders, who has no solo hit in the last 11 years, is still called a star.

The actress we are talking about has given 9 flops and still earns Rs 11 crore per film. She recently revealed that she spends around Rs 1 lakh monthly on her diet. She is none other than Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu did her schooling at the Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar and studied Computer Science and Engineering at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Hari Nagar. She worked as a software engineer before turning to modeling.

During her modeling days, Taapsee Pannu endorsed brands such as Reliance Trends, Red FM 93.5, UniStyle Image, Coca-Cola, Motorola, Pantaloon, PVR Cinemas, and Standard Chartered Bank but after a point of time, she lost interest in modeling and decided to take up acting.

She made her acting debut in K. Raghavendra Rao's Telugu romantic musical Jhummandi Naadam. Even before the release of the film, the actress got three offers. Her next film Aadukalam, marked her debut in Tamil cinema. Her performance in the film was much praised by the critics as well as the audience. However, her next few films, Mr. Perfect, Veera, Mogudu, Vandhaan Vendraan, Gundello Godari, and Shadow among others failed at the box office and she was labelled an "unlucky charm."

She then moved to Bollywood and made her Hindi film debut with David Dhawan's comedy Chashme Baddoor. Though it got negative reviews it emerged as a success at the box office. The actress then went on to star in several movies like Judwaa 2, Dunki, Baby, Pink, Badla, and more. However, in her career of 11 years in Bollywood, the actress has given a total of 9 films and no solo hit.

The actress, however, is still called a star and she reportedly charges Rs 11 crore for her role in Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She recently revealed that she spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on her diet. She revealed in an interview with Lallantop, "My diet changes with each film - depending on what film I’m doing, and where I am in my life. After every four or five years, your body also changes, metabolism etc. In this profession, most of us need the advice of a professional, to tell us what food is best for us. Depending on which city, or country we’re in, and the local produce, we are told what to eat. This is the kind of detailing that goes into creating a diet plan and this is the only investment my profession requires. It (the pay for my dietician) is roughly ₹1 lakh per month.”

The actress lives in a house worth Rs 10 crore and is married to Mathias Boe. She also owns a swanky collection of cars and is reportedly worth Rs 46 crore.

