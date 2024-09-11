Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Watch: Ola Electric customer sets company’s showroom on fire over…

Every device in the world will have an Indian-made chip: PM Modi

How Sunil Patil became Dolly Chaiwala? Viral tea seller's net worth vs world's richest beggar

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's 47th century against Pakistan in Asia cup this day last year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA hike to be announced on...

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA hike to be announced on...

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at Kathua-Basantgarh border

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists at Kathua-Basantgarh border

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with unique eye colours

8 animals with unique eye colours

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

8 most expensive Indian weddings of all time

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

This actress, who has 9 flops and no solo hit in 11 years, is still called a star, and charges Rs 11 crore per film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 03:25 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet
Taapsee Pannu
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many outsiders like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan among others struggled in their initial years, however, later made their place in the hearts of the audience and now live a luxurious life. One of the outsiders, who has no solo hit in the last 11 years, is still called a star. 

The actress we are talking about has given 9 flops and still earns Rs 11 crore per film. She recently revealed that she spends around Rs 1 lakh monthly on her diet. She is none other than Taapsee Pannu. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu did her schooling at the Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar and studied Computer Science and Engineering at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Hari Nagar. She worked as a software engineer before turning to modeling. 

During her modeling days, Taapsee Pannu endorsed brands such as Reliance Trends, Red FM 93.5, UniStyle Image, Coca-Cola, Motorola, Pantaloon, PVR Cinemas, and Standard Chartered Bank but after a point of time, she lost interest in modeling and decided to take up acting. 

She made her acting debut in K. Raghavendra Rao's Telugu romantic musical Jhummandi Naadam. Even before the release of the film, the actress got three offers. Her next film Aadukalam, marked her debut in Tamil cinema. Her performance in the film was much praised by the critics as well as the audience. However, her next few films, Mr. Perfect, Veera, Mogudu, Vandhaan Vendraan, Gundello Godari, and Shadow among others failed at the box office and she was labelled an "unlucky charm." 

She then moved to Bollywood and made her Hindi film debut with David Dhawan's comedy Chashme Baddoor. Though it got negative reviews it emerged as a success at the box office. The actress then went on to star in several movies like Judwaa 2, Dunki, Baby, Pink, Badla, and more. However, in her career of 11 years in Bollywood, the actress has given a total of 9 films and no solo hit.

The actress, however, is still called a star and she reportedly charges Rs 11 crore for her role in Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She recently revealed that she spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on her diet. She revealed in an interview with Lallantop, "My diet changes with each film - depending on what film I’m doing, and where I am in my life. After every four or five years, your body also changes, metabolism etc. In this profession, most of us need the advice of a professional, to tell us what food is best for us. Depending on which city, or country we’re in, and the local produce, we are told what to eat. This is the kind of detailing that goes into creating a diet plan and this is the only investment my profession requires. It (the pay for my dietician) is roughly ₹1 lakh per month.”

The actress lives in a house worth Rs 10 crore and is married to Mathias Boe. She also owns a swanky collection of cars and is reportedly worth Rs 46 crore. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

Watch: Fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO asking for Bitcoin goes viral, netizens say, 'Tim Cooked us'

Watch: Fake AI-generated video of Apple CEO asking for Bitcoin goes viral, netizens say, 'Tim Cooked us'

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement