Meet Shaan Grover: Saiyaara's villain, Aneet Padda's on-screen boyfriend, struggled for five years, gave 1000 auditions, also worked with Tusshar in..

Ever since Saiyaara released, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are garnering all the love and praises. However, we should acknowledge the villain of Saiyaara, Shaan R Grover.

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has given the perfect launchpad for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The movie refuses to slowdown, and the new kids have suddenly became the promising stars of the future. Though we all loved Krish (Ahaan) and Vaani (Aneet), it's Mahesh, Vaani's ex-boyfriend, who made us feel more empathetic for them. Mahesh was Vaani's past, and his appearance in the second half brings the perfect emotional weightage to the narrative. Mahesh is Khalnayak, and without a villain, the hero or the story won't shine. Let's discuss the actor who played Mahesh and earned your hate, which is indirectly love and payback for his talent.

Meet Shaan R Grover aka Mahesh, from Saiyaara

Shaan R Grover is another example of an outsider who has put years of hard work and is now reaping success with Saiyaara. Before this blockbuster, Shaan has worked in some OTT projects, including Dus June Ki Raat, which starred Tusshar. Speaking about his education, Shaan studied at Modern School, Delhi and later took admission in Jai Hind College, Mumbai. Before facing the camera, he worked as an assistant director in Harshvardhan Rane's romantic film, Sanam Teri Kasam.

After working as an assistant director, Shaan R Grover took training under the guidance of Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanu Sharma. Shaan also did theatre, which sharpened his acting skills. Meanwhile, he kept trying to prove his talent through auditions. He has worked on many OTT projects, including Netflix film Nobleman, Roohaniyat, Leaked and web shows like Dus June Ki Raat.

Shaan R Grover gave more than 1000 auditions

Like other outsiders, Shaan too had his struggling phase. Reportedly, he struggled for about 4-5 years before Saiyaara. Reportedly, Shaan did theatre and gave auditions for more than 1000 projects. However, he did not achieve success. But despite the failures, his intentions remained strong. He had faith in himself that something big would happen, and the same happened.

About Saiyaara

In the first four days, Saiyaara performed exceptionally well, and it has already crossed Rs 130 crores in India. The film is about to hit the Rs 150-crore mark worldwide soon.

