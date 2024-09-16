Meet Satyadeep Misra, Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband, quit his career as lawyer to enter Bollywood, now married to...

As Aditi Rao Hydari has tied the knot with Siddharth; here's everything you need to know about her first husband Satyadeep Misra, who is now married to Masaba Gupta.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth broke the internet on Monday morning when they shared their beautiful wedding photos on Instagram. It isn't the first wedding for either of them. While Siddharth was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Meghna Narayan, Aditi's first husband was Satyadeep Misra. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Born on November 27, 1972 in Debradun, Satyadeep studied at the prestigious The Doon School, and obtained a bachelor in arts degree in history from the famous St. Stephens College, University of Delhi. He also received a post-graduation degree in law from the same university. While he was pursuing law, Misra even qualified for the civil services exam and trained for ten months, but didn't join the Income Tax department he was assigned to.

He worked as a corporate lawyer in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to become an actor in 2010. In 2011, Misra made his acting debut in No One Killed Jessica. Since then, he was impressed the audiences with his impressive performances in films and shows such as Bombay Velvet, Vikram Vedha, Illegal, Tanaav, Jehanabad - Of Love & War, and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

In 2007, Satyadeep Misra had tied the knot with Aditi Rao Hydari when he was 35 and she was 21. They both belong to the illustrious Tyabji-Hydari family, who have ancestral roots connected to each other. The two of them separated with each other in 2013. Talking about their separation, Aditi told Times of India, "It broke my heart when we separated, but only the name of the relationship collapsed as we are friends and are still close. For his mother, I am a daughter and for my mother, he will always remain a son. He is much older to me and always teases me about being his child who he cannot get rid of."

Satyadeep is now married to renowned fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, whom he met on the sets of the Netflix biographical drama series Masaba Masaba. They tied the knot with each other in 2023 and announced their pregnancy in April this year.

