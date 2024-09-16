Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of over…

Meet Satyadeep Misra, Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband, quit his career as lawyer to enter Bollywood, now married to...

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of over…

World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of over…

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

Top 10 coldest places in India

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee on box office clash with Singham Again: 'Why should I talk to Ajay Devgn?'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Satyadeep Misra, Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband, quit his career as lawyer to enter Bollywood, now married to...

As Aditi Rao Hydari has tied the knot with Siddharth; here's everything you need to know about her first husband Satyadeep Misra, who is now married to Masaba Gupta.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Satyadeep Misra, Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband, quit his career as lawyer to enter Bollywood, now married to...
Satyadeep Misra and Aditi Rao Hydari
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth broke the internet on Monday morning when they shared their beautiful wedding photos on Instagram. It isn't the first wedding for either of them. While Siddharth was previously married to his childhood sweetheart Meghna Narayan, Aditi's first husband was Satyadeep Misra. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Born on November 27, 1972 in Debradun, Satyadeep studied at the prestigious The Doon School, and obtained a bachelor in arts degree in history from the famous St. Stephens College, University of Delhi. He also received a post-graduation degree in law from the same university. While he was pursuing law, Misra even qualified for the civil services exam and trained for ten months, but didn't join the Income Tax department he was assigned to.

He worked as a corporate lawyer in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to become an actor in 2010. In 2011, Misra made his acting debut in No One Killed Jessica. Since then, he was impressed the audiences with his impressive performances in films and shows such as Bombay Velvet, Vikram Vedha, Illegal, Tanaav, Jehanabad - Of Love & War, and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke. 

In 2007, Satyadeep Misra had tied the knot with Aditi Rao Hydari when he was 35 and she was 21. They both belong to the illustrious Tyabji-Hydari family, who have ancestral roots connected to each other. The two of them separated with each other in 2013. Talking about their separation, Aditi told Times of India, "It broke my heart when we separated, but only the name of the relationship collapsed as we are friends and are still close. For his mother, I am a daughter and for my mother, he will always remain a son. He is much older to me and always teases me about being his child who he cannot get rid of."

Satyadeep is now married to renowned fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta, whom he met on the sets of the Netflix biographical drama series Masaba Masaba. They tied the knot with each other in 2023 and announced their pregnancy in April this year. 

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Anastasia Oberoi, daughter of Padma Vibhushan awardee, fighting legal battle with family members over…,father was

Who is Anastasia Oberoi, daughter of Padma Vibhushan awardee, fighting legal battle with family members over…,father was

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

Spacewalking: Balancing risks, rewards of working in cosmic vacuum

Spacewalking: Balancing risks, rewards of working in cosmic vacuum

This former X employee gets Rs 5 crore as compensation, he was fired for…

This former X employee gets Rs 5 crore as compensation, he was fired for…

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement