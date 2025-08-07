Meet Sanjay Dutt's actress who was madly in love with Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, put her career at stake for him, was jailed, is now..., her name is..

Where is Abu Salem's ex-girlfriend Monica Bedi now? Abu Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 and is still in jail. After being released from jail, Monica Bedi appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss and also appeared in some TV shows, but she could never return to the film world.

Bollywood has portrayed the terror and influence of underworld dons in many films, but in the 90s, this terror spread from the reel to real life as well. The underworld had such a deep influence on the film industry that not only did it dominate the casting of films, but its interference in the personal lives of stars was also clearly visible. One name of this dark world was Abu Salem, who not only became infamous in the world of crime, but his presence in the streets of Bollywood also gave birth to many stories. One character in these stories was Monica Bedi, who ruined her entire career by getting involved with Abu Salem.

Was Monica Bedi dating Dawood Ibrahim's 'right-hand man' Abu Salem?

Abu Salem, who hailed from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was once a simple driver, but in 1989, he started working for Dawood Ibrahim and gradually became his 'right-hand man'. Abu Salem started getting recognition in the underworld, and his influence on the film world also increased.

Monica Bedi entered the film world after studying at Oxford. After a few films, people started talking about her beauty. Monica Bedi was a resident of Punjab. On one hand, her identity had just started getting established when her name started getting associated with Abu Salem. Pictures of both of them appeared in the media, news of their affair intensified, and gradually, this relationship started dominating Monica's career.

Was Monica Bedi jailed along with Abu Salem?

It is said that Abu Salem pressured the producers to cast Monica Bedi in films. She did get films, but this relationship gave Monica more infamy than fame. Monica's name also got embroiled in controversies due to crimes related to Abu Salem. Monica Bedi started her career with the film Main Tera Aashiq in 1994 and also worked with Sanjay Dutt in Jodi No. 1, but her affair with Abu Salem gave her the image of a 'gangster's girlfriend' in Bollywood. Producers and directors started distancing themselves from her. In 2005, Monica was arrested in Portugal in a fake passport case. Abu Salem was convicted of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast. Investigative agencies claimed that Monica was aware of Salem's illegal activities, although no concrete evidence was found in court.

How did Monica Bedi and Abu Salem meet?

In an interview, Monica revealed that she and Abu Salem's friendship began with phone calls. After nine months of talking, both of them met for the first time in Dubai, and from there their relationship blossomed. Monica said that initially, Salem had hidden his identity, and by the time she understood the truth, it was too late. After the Mumbai blasts, Abu Salem fled to the US, and from there he called Monica to Portugal. But the fate of both of them took a turn, and they were arrested at Lisbon airport. After being brought to India, Monica had to go to jail, and her life came to a standstill for a long time.

Where is Abu Salem's ex-girlfriend Monica Bedi now?

Abu Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 and is still in jail. After being released from jail, Monica Bedi appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss and also appeared in some TV shows, but she could never return to the film world. Now, she lives in Mumbai and is quite active on social media, but is living a quiet life away from the glamour of the film world.

