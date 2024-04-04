Twitter
Bollywood

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

This actor, who gave hits with Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, battled depression after his scenes were cut from the movies.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 07:37 AM IST

Rajat Bedi childhood pic
Many people come to Mumbai with a dream to make their name in the entertainment industry and become stars, however, very few are able to do so. One such actor, who earned recognition with his films, later left the industry due to nepotism. 

The actor we are talking about making his debut with a flop film, however, later gave several hits with Salman, Hrithik, and Sunny Deol. However, he battled depression after his scenes got cut from the movies, and later left the country. He is none other than Rajat Bedi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajat Bedi began his acting career in the early 1990s. The actor made his debut alongside Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, and Jackie Shroff in 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. The film failed to impress the audience and flopped miserably at the box office. His first hit came alongside Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in the film Jodi No. 1, he also worked alongside Sunny Deol in his hit Indian. 

However, 2002 was a bad year for Rajat as most of his films like Chaalbaaz, Border Hindustan Ka, Kaaboo, Waah! Tere Kya Kehne, Jaani Dushman Ek Anokhi Kahani, and more flopped miserably at the box office. The actor gave 9 back to back flops before starring in the super-hit film Koi...Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan. He was seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the movie and his performance was much appreciated by the audience. However, after this, he gave only two hits, Aksar, Partner alongside Salman Khan and Govinda and the rest of his films were either average grossers or box office flops. 

After Partner, the actor quit Bollywood and also left India and got settled in Canada with his family. He revealed the reason behind moving to Canada in an interview with Mukesh Khanna and said, "Mera Canada jane ka reason ye tha ki main bada mayoos ho gaya tha. Ek point aagya tha mere career mein jahan mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki yeh kya kar raha hun main (My reason behind going to Canada was because I got very upset. There came a point in my career where I thought what am I doing?)." 

He further recalled how his track was cut in the final edit of Koi...Mil Gaya and said, "Usmein kam kaafi tha mera, mera track Preity Zinta ke sath, Hrithik ka track Preity ke sath, jab final edit hua tab obviously track hi cut gaya (I had a lot of scenes with Preity Zinta, Hrithik, but when the final edit happened, the obviously my track got cut).“ He also added how he was completely removed from the publicity after the release of the film. “Mera sabse bada disappointment yeh tha ki jab Koi… Mil Gaya release hui toh mujhe publicity se completely out kiya gaya (My biggest disappointment was that when Koi...Mil Gaya was released, I was completely sidelined from the publicity)."

He further recalled another incident when he shot Rocky with Zayed Khan and though the film was "outstanding", it was Zayed's father who was looking after the editing part and said, "Jab baap apne bete ka career dekh raha hai har jagah…" Not only this, he also recalled the time when he used to get bounced cheques from the producers while working on a film with Sunny Deol and this disappointed him. 

Having remembered being mesmerized by the scenic beauty of the country from previous film shootings, he decided to start a new life and tapped into real estate development. In Canada, he also connected with the Punjabi community and made films. Now, after his kids are all grown up, he has returned to India and already started working in the South and Punjabi film industry and is set to star in a Hindi web series too. 

