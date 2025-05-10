Raj Kundra recalled how Shilpa Shetty told him at the time that their relationship would not work. When asked why, she told him that she would not leave Mumbai and India, and since he lived in London, they wouldn't be able to make the relationship work.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses of the 90s, who made her film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Baazigar (1993). Though Shilpa Shetty enjoyed intermittent success in the rest of the decade, her breakthrough finally came in the year 2000 after the release of Dhadkan. From there on, Shilpa Shetty went on to become a superstar and one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. Shilpa Shetty garnered attention not only for her professional life but also for her personal life. She was often linked to her co-stars, with her relationship with Akshay Kumar being the most high-profile. The two were rumoured to be engaged, however, things did not work out between them, and they parted ways.

At the peak of her career, Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. Though they looked like a definition for a made-for-each-other couple, marrying Shilpa Shetty was not a cakewalk for Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra, in an earlier interview, once revealed how he met Shilpa Shetty for the first time through his manager. The actress was not interested in a romantic relationship at the time but Raj Kundra was infatuated with her.

Raj Kundra was quoted as saying, "I'd like to say woh diya le ke mere peeche bhaagi (she ran after me with a lamp in her hand) that you are the one I have to marry, but that would be lying. Main toh haath paer dho ke peeche padh gaya (I really chased her), once I knew there was a little inclination of friendliness or that she liked me, I said, chalo, let's try."

Raj Kundra recalled how Shilpa Shetty told him at the time that their relationship would not work. When asked why, she told him that she would not leave Mumbai and India, and since he lived in London, they wouldn't be able to make the relationship work.

Revealing how he got Shilpa Shetty out of this predicament, Raj Kundra shared that he called producer Vashu Bhagnani and told him that he was interested in buying a home in Mumbai. 10 minutes after this, Raj Kundra bought a house in Juhu and told Shilpa Shetty, "You were saying you only wanted to live in Mumbai. You probably know where Amitabh Bachchan lives. I've bought a house next to his, now let's talk."

This romantic gesture mightily impressed Shilpa Shetty, who couldn't say no. The couple thus got married in 2009 and had two children - a son named Vivaan and a daughter named Samisha. Shilpa Shetty's estimated net worth is Rs 134 crore.

READ | This film, released in 1992, saw new actor overshadowing Rishi Kapoor, movie became superhit, ran at theatres for 50 weeks, earned Rs..., lead stars were..