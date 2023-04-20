Search icon
Meet Salman Khan's bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera, who earns Rs 2 crore per year, owns Kawasaki superbike

Have you ever wondered how much Salman Khan's loyal bodyguard, Shera earns in a year? Do you know that he owns collection of swanky cars and bikes? Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Salman Khan with his bodyguard Shera

Actor Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera is a celebrity by himself. His undying loyalty and decades-old association with Khan earned him recognition from the actor's family and his fans. Let's look back at Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera's journey with Salman. How it all started, how much Shera earns, and what Salman means to Shera. 

How Shera became Salman's bodyguard

As per media reports, Shera was a bodybuilder, and he won various body-building championships between 1987-1988. Shera started his career as a high-profile bodyguard in 1993. Before Salman, he had escorted various international celebs including Micheal Jackson, Jackie Chan, Will Smith, and Keanu Reeves. Salman met Shera for the first time at singer Whigfield's show. Then, in 1995, Salman met Shera at Keanu Reeves' party. There, Sohail asked Shera to become Salman's bodyguard. Shera handled Salman during his first show at Chandigarh in 1998. Since then, he's been true to his 'Maalik' and he's ready to sacrifice his life for the actor. 

Shera's net worth

As per the inputs from various media reports, Shera earns Rs 2 crores annually. As per the report of Republic World, Shera earns Rs 15 lakhs per month (which roughly translates to Rs 1,80,00,000). In June 2021.  

Shera's love for cars and bikes

Shera is fond of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. in June 2021, Shera bought Mahindra Thar.  He also owns a Kawasaki superbike and a swanky BMW in his big toys collection. 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Being Sheraa (@beingshera)

Shera's security agency

Shera also owns a security agency, Tiger Security, and provides security to various celebrities across the globe. Tiger Security was also mentioned in Salman Khan's film Bodyguard (2011). Shera also made a guest appearance in the title song of the same film 

Shera's undying loyalty to Salman Khan

In an interview with a web portal, Shera told that Salman Maalik is everything to him. "I will lay down my life for him. He is my god. Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as I am alive, I will be with him)."  According to reports, Salman will launch Shera's son, Abhir. 

