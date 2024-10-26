This actress, who became a star with just one blockbuster, is now away from Bollywood.

The newcomers generally dream of getting a chance to work with the three Khans in Bollywood. However, there is this one actress, who rejected Salman Khan's film after giving a blockbuster, becoming a star.

The actress we are talking about vanished from the industry thereafter. Despite giving a Rs 900 crore film, she left the industry and is now impressing the audience with her beauty, moves on social media. She is Salman Khan's co-star Harshaali Malhotra.

Harshaali Malhotra started her career in acting journey with the hit television show Qubool Hai. The actress played the role of Young Zoya Farooqui in the show. She then went on to star in the show Laut Aao Trisha. The actress then started her Bollywood journey in 2015 with Salman Khan's movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The actress didn't have any dialogue in the movie, however, still managed to win over the hearts of the audience with just her expressions. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles and went on to be an all-time blockbuster. The Kabir Khan directorial earned Rs 900 crore at the box office and made Harshaali a star at the age of 7.

However, after this, the actress suddenly vanished from the industry. She was even offered to play the childhood role of Swara Bhasker in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (Salman's sister in the film). However, her mother declined the offer. Talking about rejecting it, she said, "We had shot for the print bit of the role for PRDP. She was supposed to play Swara’s childhood version. But then later we got a call from the makers of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. When things got finalized there, we spoke to Salman about how unfair it would be to have a minuscule appearance in PRDP. He too agreed and that is when we told Sooraj Barjatya. He was humble and understood our point and that is how we backed out."

Not only this, her mother even turned down the offer to play Katrina Kaif's childhood role in a movie and said, "When the first teaser of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was released, Harshaali was approached to play Katrina’s childhood role in a film. I didn’t even know which film was this. But again, I rejected it because I don’t want Harshaali to do a 5-6-minute cameo appearance. And also, it would have been too much of a stress for Harshaali. She needed a break and hence I rejected it."

Harshaali is now 16 and keeps sharing her dance videos and her stunning pictures on social media with her fans. She has a fan following of 3.7 million followers and is currently earning through Instagram while completing her studies.

