Meet Salman Khan's heroine who wanted to join Army, became actress instead, gave over 11 flop films, quit acting, now..

Celina Jaitly who won the title of Femina Miss India 2001 made her Bollywood debut in Feroz Khan's 'Janasheen'. She then worked in Sunny Deol in the film 'Khel'. Celina Jaitly went on to work in many films, most of which were mega flops at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Celina Jaitly, the former Miss India and Bollywood actress, who has worked in films like 'No Entry', 'Golmaal Returns', 'Heyy Babyy', and 'Apna Sapna Money Money', and others, has been away from the film world for a while, however, she makes sure to stay connected to her fans through social media. Just recently, one of Celine Jaitly's adorable childhood photos was shared on Instagram. Fans were quick to remind the actress that they miss her on-screen after the photo went viral.

Let us tell you that Celina Jaitly, born in November 1981, is the daughter of Colonel VK Jaitly and Meeta, who was a nurse in the Indian Army. Like her parents, Celina Jaitly wanted to grow up and join the army, either as a pilot or a doctor. However, after completing studies and briefly as a marketing executive, she decided to become an actor. 

Celina Jaitly who won the title of Femina Miss India 2001 made her Bollywood debut in Feroz Khan's 'Janasheen'. She then worked in Sunny Deol in the film 'Khel'. Celina Jaitly went on to work in many films, most of which were mega flops at the box office. She had quit acting after a series of flop films and because of how difficult it was for an outsider to make a place for themselves, but, Celina Jaitly returned to films to fulfil her mother’s last wish who wanted her daughter to revive her career in acting. Her last acting project was in the short film 'Season's Greetings' which was released in 2020. 

Celina Jaitly first quit acting after she married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Celina Jaitly gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, in which one boy died due to a heart defect. 

The actress is currently based between Austria, Singapore, and Dubai. She now travels for her film and endorsement work internationally.

Although Celina Jaitly is away from the Hindi film industry at this time, she is quite active on social media. She has over 5 lakh followers on  Instagram. 

