Meet Salman Khan's first girlfriend, granddaughter of a superstar, who is now a teacher, they broke up due to..., she is Kiara Advani's..., name is..

Most of the children born in film families enter the film industry eventually, some become actors, and some work behind the camera. There are very few stars who make their mark in a different direction apart from films. Today, we are going to talk about one such actress who was born in a superstar's house, but she chose a simple life. This very beautiful star kid stayed away from films and has now settled into her own world. This beauty is also related to Kiara Advani, and not only this, she has also been the girlfriend of Bollywood's most famous star, but now she is living her life by settling in a different world.

Who is Shaheen Jaffrey?

The star kid we are talking about today is none other than Ashok Kumar's granddaughter. Not only this, she also has a special relationship with Kiara Advani as she is the actress's aunt. She is none other than Shaheen Jaffrey, who is now known as Shaheen Aggarwal. Shaheen's mother, Bharti Jaffrey, told about Salman Khan and Shaheen's love story in an interview, and since then, it became clear that Shaheen had dated Salman Khan in her young days. Not only this, but she was his first girlfriend.

Who was Salman Khan's first girlfriend?

Shaheen Jaffrey is the granddaughter of Ashok Kumar. Bharti Jaffrey is the daughter of Ashok Kumar and was married to Hamid, brother of the famous actor Saeed Jaffrey. Hamid's first marriage had broken up, and Shaheen was his daughter from his first marriage, whom Bharti raised like her own daughter. After marrying Hamid, Bharti gave birth to daughter Anuradha. Bharti Jaffrey is no longer in this world. She passed away in 2022. However, she told Spotboy in 2018 that before Salman Khan became a big name in the film industry, Shaheen and Salman used to date each other. Both used to visit each other's houses a lot, and the family also liked each other, but when Salman entered the film industry, Sangeeta Bijlani came into his life, and they both separated.

Where is Shaheen Jaffrey now?

After this, Shaheen Jaffrey started working in an airline. There she met businessman Vikram Aggarwal. Both of them fell in love and got married in the year 1994. After marriage, Shaheen gave birth to son Nirvaan and daughter Nadya. Shaheen Agarwal now lives in Worli, Mumbai. She teaches drama and pronunciation at Cathedral and John Canon High School in South Mumbai. Apart from this, she also writes short stories.