Meet Salman Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, was more popular than Madhuri, Karisma, Raveena, Kajol, Juhi, career ended after..

Mamta Kulkarni belonged to a middle-class family and she succeeded in making a mark in Bollywood in the 90s as soon as she entered the film industry.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Bollywood has seen many actresses who have succeeded in carving a space for themselves in the film industry due to their acting talent. In 90s, there was once actress who was the darling of the masses and her pairing with Salman Khan was liked by the audiences. But she made a big mistake at the peak of her career and it destroyed her fledgling career.

The famous glamorous actress about whom we are talking is none other than Mamta Kulkarni. Her stardom in the 90s was such that even top actresses of that time like Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit and others were scared of her popularity. At the peak of her career, Mamta Kulkarni worked with almost every superstar of the industry but things changed suddenly and Mamta’s career got ruined forever.

Mamta Kulkarni belonged to a middle-class family and she succeeded in making a mark in Bollywood as soon as she entered the film industry. Mamta, however, always remained in controversies. She first grabbed headlines for her nude photoshoot controversy and then her relationship with underworld don Vicky Goswami generated a lot of controversy.

Mamta Kulkarni was known for her bold attitude and she never shied away from doing glamorous roles. Mamta Kulkarni is now away from film industry for a long time. She is also not very active on social media too. Notably, Mamta Kulkarni was doing well in her career when her name first cropped up in a drugs case. This affected her career badly and she disappeared from the industry in no time.

 

