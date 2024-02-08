Meet Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, who fell in love with married Indian cricketer, quit films, is now...

Many Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif, Sneha Ullal, Bhagyashree, and more made their Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan and while some of them became superstars, others left the industry due to some or other reasons. One such actress who debuted with Salman quit films and became a politician.

The actress we are talking about made a blockbuster debut and worked with a number of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and more. Her half-sister is also a popular actress in South. She is none other than Nagma.

Born as Nandita Arvind Morarji, Nagma did her schooling at Mount Mary Convent High School, Mumbai. She is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from National College, Mumbai University. She made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in the movie Baghi: A Rebel for Love, which turned out to be the seventh highest-grossing film of 1990. After this, she starred in Suhaag alongside Ajay Devgn, and then she shifted her focus to south. Popular actress Jothika is her half-sister.

Her Telugu films include Gharana Mogudu with Chiranjeevi, Allari Alludu with Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Major Chandrakanth with N. T. Rama Rao and Mohan Babu. She also starred in Tamil films like Kadhalan with Prabhu Deva, Baashha with Rajinikanth, and Villadhi Villain with Sathyaraj in which she played her most glamour part and began to tempt the Tamil audience. Not only Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, Nagma also starred in several Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Malayalam films.

Nagma grabbed headlines for her 'love affair' with former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. They met during the World Cup in 1999, two years after the former cricketer's marriage. According to several reports, both of them were spotted together in a temple, a little further from Chennai. After this, there was a lot of chatter in the media about their relationship. Although they never spoke openly about their relationship for a long time, their names started to be discussed so much that it started to affect Ganguly's married life as well as his career.

Later, when Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona got to know about their 'affair' she wanted to divorce Ganguly, however, she labeled the news as a rumour, which resulted in Ganguly and Nagma's breakup. In 2003, the news of the two ending the relationship surfaced on the internet. Later, in an interview, the actress indirectly hinted at it and said, "Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other’s existence in each other’s life, any person can say anything they want."

The actress also talked about their separation in Filmi Beat and said, "When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you're supposed to bring happiness to a person's life, you bring misery. Then it's in the best interests to move on."

She joined politics in 2004, but quit films in 2008 to pursue her full-time career in politics. She decided to join Congress in 2004 and campaigned in Andhra Pradesh. She contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Meerut as Congress candidate, securing fourth position with 42,911 votes. Well, the actress did make a comeback to films in 2021 when she starred in Tamil movie Aathikka Varkkam. She is also the current member of Congress party.