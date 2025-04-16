Chandni's contract with Saawan Kumar Tak, the director & producer of Sanam Bewafa, ultimately led to the downfall of her career. As per the agreement between the two, Chandni was disallowed from working in anyone else's film except his.

It is relatively easy to enter the film world, but what's difficult is to maintain stardom and earn immense fame. Sometimes, one mistake can cost an actor or an actress their career. Today, we will tell you about a former Indian actress who became an overnight star after making her debut with Salman Khan. We are talking about none other than Chandni, whose real name is Navodita Sharma. Chandni made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Sanam Bewafa. While she was still studying, Chandni saw an advertisement saying that filmmakers of Sanam Bewafa were looking for a fresh face to star opposite Salman Khan, who became a superstar after Maine Pyar Kiya's box office success.

Chandni took a chance and went on to audition for the role of Rukhsar in Sanam Bewafa. Her luck was such that not only did Chandni get the role, but Sanam Bewafa went on to become the second biggest hit of the year after Saajan. However, despite a superhit debut, Chandni's career could never take off.

After Sanam Bewafa, filmmakers were eager to cast her in their films, impressed by her acting skills and captivating beauty. However, Chandni's contract with Saawan Kumar Tak, the director & producer of Sanam Bewafa, ultimately led to the downfall of her career. As per the agreement between the two, Chandni was disallowed from working in anyone else's film except Sawan Kumar Tak for 3 years. By the time this contract was withdrawn, it was too late for Chandni, who had already lost out on many superhit film offers.

Chandni did go on to work in films like Mr. Azaad (1994), Jai Kishen (1994), and 1942: A Love Story (1994), but the charm that Sanam Bewafa created around her was now lost. Chandni soon quit acting when she had no film offers left and said goodbye to the life of glitz and glamour.

Chandni married US-based Satish Sharma in 1994 and moved to Florida, USA. She now teaches Indian Dance in Orlando at C Studios. She has two daughters whom she named Karisma and Kareena.

READ | Bollywood's best OTT film was released in 2024, was made in Rs 40 crores, had no superstars, 7.3 rating on IMDb, the film is..., lead actors were..