After becoming the first Indian actress to successfully complete the Ironman triathlon last year, Saiyami Kher is once again set to participate in the Ironman 70.3 Jönköping European Championship in July 2025.

Saiyami Kher has impressed the audiences and critics with her honest and sincere performances in films and series like Ghoomer, Agni, Special Ops, and Breathe: Into the Shadows among others. The actress will next be seen in Sunny Deol's action thriller Jaat, which is slated to release in cinemas on April 10 this year.

After becoming the first Indian actress to successfully complete the Ironman triathlon last year, Kher is once again set to participate in the Ironman 70.3 Jönköping European Championship in July 2025, becoming the first ever Indian actor to participate in Ironman Triathlon twice.

Saiyami Kher, known for her dedication to fitness and passion for endurance sports, has shared in a statement, "Completing the Ironman 70.3 last year was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. It taught me the value of persistence, discipline, and mental strength. This time, I have chosen a much tougher route but i want to push my further. I have only 5 months and I am shooting for two films but I also know if one uses time well, 24 hours is a lot of time. I really hope, in my small way, I can inspire others to embrace fitness and basically show people that if you put your mind to it it can be done."





The Ironman 70.3, often referred to as a half-Ironman, is a grueling triathlon that includes a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run. Saiyami's participation once again places India on the global map of endurance sports. Fans are rooting for the actress to achieve yet another milestone and make the nation proud.