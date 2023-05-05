Meet Sahil Khan, Bollywood actor turned fitness guru who has a whopping net worth of Rs 58 crore

Sahil Khan

Sahil Khan also known as the Youth Icon of India made his Bollywood debut with Sharman Joshi in the film Style in 2001. He also starred in the movie starring Salman Khan titled Excuse Me in 2003. However, after giving a number of flops like Double Cross, Alladin, etc, the actor decided to quit the film industry and start his new journey by opening his own gym and making a career in fitness.

The actor is now a fitness freak who is said to have started his own gym at the age of 13. The actor is now a fitness guru and also provides online training on his Youtube channel where he has a following of 3.22 million. He also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with 11.3 million followers.

Sahil Khan’s net worth in 2018 was reportedly Rs 36 crore (approx). The fitness influencer’s monthly income is estimated to be over Rs 45 lakhs and he is reported to take Rs 1.5 lakhs per training fee for 14 days. According to reports, his estimated net worth is Rs 58 crore.

Sahil Khan also has a luxurious car collection which includes Mercedes GLS worth Rs 1.3 crore, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth Rs 57 lakhs, BMW 7-series worth Rs 1.3 crore, Ford Mustang worth Rs 74 lakhs and Mercedes E-class worth Rs 60 lakhs

Sahil Khan allegedly had an affair with Ayesha Shroff when they both started a production company together in 2009. However, it took an ugly turn when Ayesha filed a case against him 2014. In 2021, he was also accused of harassing and instigating model and fitness trainer Manoj Patil to attempt suicide. Now recently, he has been booked under sections 500 ,501 ,509 504 , 506 ,34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Oshiwara police station for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and uploading defamatory posts on social media. The actor also tied the knot with actress Negar Khan in 2003, however, they both seperated in 2004.

His income from his Youtube channel is reported to be Rs 6 lakhs monthly and Rs 78 lakhs per year. Sahil Khan’s youtube channel deals with topics like Bodybuilding, Fitness, Health, Travel, fashion, grooming, etc. The actor also has a lavish home in Goa of which he also shared pictures on social media.