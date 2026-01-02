Meet Saahil Sehgal: Kriti Kulhari's ex-husband, was married to her for only 5 years, they seperated due to..., have worked with Captain Marvel's Brie Larson in...

As Kriti Kulhari confirmed her relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha, let's take a look at her previous failed marriage, which lasted only for 5 years.

Actress Kriti Kulhari (Pink, Khichdi) announced her relationship with Four More Shots Please co-star Rajeev Siddhartha, taking the internet by storm. The new lovebirds confirmed their relationship by dropping a reel on their Instagram, sharing candid moments from their recent vacay. The couple rang in the new year with this mega announcement, and it has left netizens and even their co-stars in awe of them. Love has struck Kriti again. She has been unlucky in companionship, has been through a failed marriage, and after five years, she decided to give love another chance. Let's discuss more about Kriti's first marriage.

Kriti Kulhari was first married to Saahil Sehgal. Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Sahil is also an actor, having worked in acclaimed projects, including Plus One +1 (2016), and Kriti Sanon's Four More Shots Please (2019). Sahil has also worked in a Hollywood film, Basmati Blues (2017), which also starred Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.

As per the media reports, Sahil and Kriti met during the shoot for an advertisement. According to Kirti, they exchanged numbers during that first meeting, but "nothing happened" for five years. Reportedly, they met again for a different shoot years later. The "vibe" was different, and Saahil asked for her number again. Kriti told him to actually "use it this time." Soon after they reconnected, they fell in love, got engaged and eventually married in 2016. Kriti was married to Sahil months before the release of her film Pink.

In 2021, Kriti officially announced her separation from Sahil and released a statement on her Instagram. She wrote, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband, Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of 'being with somebody', because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about.

And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy, but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place, and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward."