When an actor or an actress has been part of the film industry for a long time, they start to get recognised through their roles and characters in movies. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was called the 'Kiss Girl' of Hindi cinema. We are talking about none other than Sonia Sahni, who did a kissing scene in the 1960s and was promptly nicknamed the 'Kiss Girl'. Sonia Sahni made her debut with the film Johar-Mehmood in Goa with actors I. S. Johar and Mehmood. In a career spanning over 30 years, Sonia Sahni worked with many superstars, including Kishore Kumar, Mehmood, Sanjeev Kumar, Dev Kumar, Sujit Kumar, Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, Dev Anand, etc.

One of Sonia Sahni's most memorable roles is when she was cast as Rishi Kapoor's mother in Raj Kapoor's blockbuster Bobby. She was only 26 then. Sonia Sahni, apart from being a successful actress, was also popular in her personal life. At the peak of her career, in 1976, Sonia Sahni fell in love with Shivendra Sinhji, the Thakore Sahib of Palitana, and married him. Post her marriage, Sonia Sahni became the Rajmata of the Palitana princely state. Many are unaware that before she tied the knot with Shivendra Sinhji, Sonia Sahni was also engaged to Shammi Kapoor.

Shivendra Sinhji tragically passed away in 1990, leaving Sonia Sahni as a single mother with their two children. The actress's last film was Phool Aur Aag in 1999. Today, her son Ketan is a businessman who runs a chain of restaurants.

One of the most interesting anecdotes about Sonia Sahni's career is that Hema Malini once took a 'panga' with her. In an interview with Rediff, Sonia Sahni once revealed, "Hema Malini would take panga with me. She didn't like me, though I was not saying, 'Talk to me' or 'Be friends with me'. I think Dharmendra was paying a little extra attention to me, and she didn't like it."

