Meet actress who ruled the screens with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, then ruined her own career at peak; she is...

This actress, who rose to fame with Hungama and became a household name with blockbusters like Dhoom and Golmaal, walked away from Bollywood at her peak.

In the early 2000s, Rimi Sen seemed unstoppable. Bursting onto the big screen with Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama in 2003, she instantly won over audiences and established herself as a rising star.

Her effortless screen presence and impeccable comic timing soon landed her roles in big-ticket films like Dhoom, Golmaal, Phir Hera Pheri, and Kyunki. Within just a few years, Rimi was among the most recognisable faces in Bollywood.

Born Shubhamitra Sen on September 21, 1981, in Kolkata, she began her journey in modelling and advertising before Bollywood came calling. With a steady line of hit films and pairings opposite top actors — including a romantic lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Golmaal — Rimi appeared to have secured her place in the industry.

But behind the glamour, discontent was brewing. Despite her success, Rimi felt trapped in repetitive roles, most of them offering little beyond the “pretty heroine” image. Frustrated by the lack of meaningful opportunities, she made the bold choice to walk away from acting, even as her career graph soared.

Years later, Rimi candidly admitted in an interview that her downfall was self-inflicted. “I ruined my career myself,” she said, acknowledging that she turned down offers that didn’t fit her expectations, even when they were lucrative. By her own account, she refused to conform to Bollywood’s demands — like doing kissing scenes — and preferred to step back rather than compromise.

She briefly resurfaced in 2015 as a contestant on Bigg Boss 9, but has largely stayed away from the limelight ever since. Today, Rimi Sen remains remembered as one of Bollywood’s most promising stars of the 2000s — a talent who chose silence over stardom.