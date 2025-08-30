Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Riddhima Kapoor’s husband and Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni, who runs Rs 253 crore global fashion empire

Bharat Sahni, husband of Riddhima Kapoor, has spent over two decades steering his family’s garment export business, WearWell, into an international success story.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 09:03 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet Riddhima Kapoor’s husband and Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni, who runs Rs 253 crore global fashion empire
Image credit: Instagram
While the Kapoor family is known for its long-standing dominance in Indian cinema, one member has built a legacy far from film sets and red carpets.

Bharat Sahni, husband of Riddhima Kapoor, has spent over two decades steering his family’s garment export business, WearWell, into an international success story. With clients like Zara, Mango, and Marks & Spencer, and an annual turnover crossing Rs 250 crore, Sahni’s achievements show that influence in the Kapoor circle isn’t limited to the entertainment industry.

Bharat Sahni: The Business Mind in the Kapoor Family

The Kapoor family name is instantly linked with Indian cinema, but not every member is part of the entertainment industry. Bharat Sahni, who joined the family after marrying Riddhima Kapoor in 2006, is one such example. While his in-laws have dominated Bollywood for generations, Sahni has built his own reputation in the corporate world as a successful entrepreneur.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Delhi, Sahni studied at Modern School, Vasant Vihar, one of the capital’s most reputed institutions. His education later took him overseas — first to Saint Mary’s College of California, where he pursued Finance and Marketing, and then to Ohio State University, where he completed a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. This international exposure shaped his approach to business, giving him a perspective that would later set him apart in a competitive industry.

Leadership at WearWell

In 2002, Sahni joined his family’s garment export business, WearWell. As Managing Director, he focused on improving branding, merchandising, and operational systems, turning the company into a strong player in the global apparel market. Today, WearWell produces over half a million pieces each month and works with well-known brands such as Marks & Spencer, Zara, Mango, and Forever 21. Specialising in womenswear and kidswear, the company exports mainly to Europe, North America, and Canada. With an annual turnover of around Rs 252–253 crore, WearWell has become one of India’s leading garment exporters under Sahni’s direction.

Personal Life

Sahni’s marriage to Riddhima Kapoor brought him into one of India’s most famous film families. Their Delhi home reflects understated luxury, with modern interiors and an in-house gym, often seen on Riddhima’s social media. He shares a cordial relationship with his in-laws, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and balances family ties in the public eye with a low-profile business life.

Fitness and Lifestyle

Beyond work, Sahni is known for his focus on health and discipline. His social media posts often highlight workout routines and wellness tips, suggesting that he values personal fitness as much as professional growth. His lifestyle includes high-end cars, premium real estate, and frequent travel, though without excessive display of wealth.

 

