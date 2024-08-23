Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Rajkummar Rao who plays the lead role in 'Stree 2' reportedly took home the highest fees for the film. The actor charged Rs 6 crore, while Shraddha Kapoor received a pay cheque of Rs 5 crore. However, do you know neither of them is the richest cast member of 'Stree 2'?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office, awakening Bollywood from its 2024 box office slumber. The horror comedy is a sequel to 'Stree' (2018) and is part of a much bigger supernatural universe. 'Stree 2' is still running in theatres and is already the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year after 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Hanu-Man', and 'Fighter'.

Rajkummar Rao who plays the lead role in 'Stree 2' reportedly took home the highest fees for the film. The actor charged Rs 6 crore, while Shraddha Kapoor received a pay cheque of Rs 5 crore. However, do you know neither of them is the richest cast member of 'Stree 2'?

Superstar Akshay Kumar, one of the wealthiest and highest-paid actors in Bollywood, is the richest 'Stree 2' cast member, not Rajkummar Rao or Shraddha Kapoor. As per various publications, Akshay Kumar has an estimated net worth of Rs 2500 crore.

In comparison, Rajkummar Rao has a net worth of Rs 81 crore, Shraddha Kapoor stands at Rs 123 crore.

Are you surprised that Akshay Kumar is also a part of 'Stree 2'?

In a surprise cameo, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sarkata's descendant in 'Stree 2'. Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and his squad ask for his character’s help to defeat Sarkata but it is later revealed that Akshay Kumar's character is more ominous than Sarkata.

In the post-credit scene in the film, Akshay Kumar extracts Sarkata's soul and becomes a powerful being, indicating that he would play the new supervillain in the Maddock horror comedy universe.

READ | Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, arrogance ruined career, now works in slums, went into coma due to..