Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

India's National Space Day 2024': Marking Chandrayaan-3's success of Moon landing

What is ISRO planning with Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5 missions? Know here

Badlapur sexual assault: 'If my son...', mother of accused opens up on incident

Want to ignore your boss after work? You can do it legally....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

After Mpox, health experts warn of 'sloth fever' which spreads through...

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Benefits of doing cat cow pose

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

Here's how many crores Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, other cast charged for Stree 2

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Rajkummar Rao who plays the lead role in 'Stree 2' reportedly took home the highest fees for the film. The actor charged Rs 6 crore, while Shraddha Kapoor received a pay cheque of Rs 5 crore. However, do you know neither of them is the richest cast member of 'Stree 2'?

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet richest Stree 2 cast member with Rs 2500 crore net worth, its not Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office, awakening Bollywood from its 2024 box office slumber. The horror comedy is a sequel to 'Stree' (2018) and is part of a much bigger supernatural universe. 'Stree 2' is still running in theatres and is already the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year after 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Hanu-Man', and 'Fighter'. 

Rajkummar Rao who plays the lead role in 'Stree 2' reportedly took home the highest fees for the film. The actor charged Rs 6 crore, while Shraddha Kapoor received a pay cheque of Rs 5 crore. However, do you know neither of them is the richest cast member of 'Stree 2'? 

Superstar Akshay Kumar, one of the wealthiest and highest-paid actors in Bollywood, is the richest 'Stree 2' cast member, not Rajkummar Rao or Shraddha Kapoor. As per various publications, Akshay Kumar has an estimated net worth of Rs 2500 crore. 

In comparison, Rajkummar Rao has a net worth of Rs 81 crore, Shraddha Kapoor stands at Rs 123 crore.

Are you surprised that Akshay Kumar is also a part of 'Stree 2'? 

In a surprise cameo, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Sarkata's descendant in 'Stree 2'. Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and his squad ask for his character’s help to defeat Sarkata but it is later revealed that Akshay Kumar's character is more ominous than Sarkata. 

In the post-credit scene in the film, Akshay Kumar extracts Sarkata's soul and becomes a powerful being, indicating that he would play the new supervillain in the Maddock horror comedy universe.

READ | Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, arrogance ruined career, now works in slums, went into coma due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rare face-off: Tiger encounters cobra in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Rare face-off: Tiger encounters cobra in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

1-year-old boy bites snake, mistaking it for toy; what happened next will leave you in shock

1-year-old boy bites snake, mistaking it for toy; what happened next will leave you in shock

Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement