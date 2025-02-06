This actor is the richest star from South cinema, and despite starring in a few Hindi films, he enjoys a massive fan following in North, due to his classic blockbuster.

When it comes to rich actors of India, we instantly remember Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and other big shots of Bollywood. But in the day and age of pan-India stardom, we have come across the richest actor in South cinema, and it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, or even Prabhas.

The richest actor in South cinema is...

Nagarjuna Akkineni, lovingly known as Nagarjuna is the richest actor from the South, making him the biggest star from regional South cinema- even bigger than Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. As Moneycontrol reported, the Don actor Nagarjuna has a net worth of $410 million (around Rs 3572 crore), making him the richest Indian star behind Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla.

Nagarjuna beats Bollywood biggies

As per the reports, Nagarjuna is wealthier than many Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 3200 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs 3100 crore), Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2700 crore) and even Aamir Khan (Rs 1900 crore).

Who are the richest superstars from the South

After Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi is the richest superstar with a reported net worth of Rs 1650 crore. Other South stars who follow them are Ram Charan (with Rs 1370 crore net worth), Kamal Haasan (with Rs 600 crore net worth), Rajinikanth (with Rs 500 crore net worth), Jr NTR (with Rs 500 crore net worth), and Prabhas (with Rs 250 crore net worth).

Nagarjuna's source of income

The Mass actor hasn't kept his source of income limited to acting. The actor made some investments in other businesses as well, including real estate, cinema, and sports franchises. For the unversed, Nagarjuna owns the Annapurna Studios, one of Tollywood's biggest production houses and studios, which is also the legacy of the Akkineni family.

Nagarjuna also owns a real estate and construction firm N3 Realty Enterprises. As Dainik Bhaskar reported, the value of all of Nagarjuna's real estate is a whopping Rs 900 crore. Nagarjuna also owns three sports franchises, a private jet and over half a fancy, plush car.

How Nagarjuna enjoys a massive fan following in the North

Though Nagarjuna did a few Hindi movies like Shiva, Criminal, and Khuda Gawah; he enjoys a massive fan following due to Meri Jung: One Man Army (Hindi dub of Mass). This film has been one of the biggest hits on Sony Max, and fans know him for playing Mass. Nagarjuna made his comeback in Hindi films with Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.