Meet Rekha’s lesser-known sister Radha, who failed to become superstar due to one mistake, check her Dimple Kapadia link

Meet Rekha’s lesser-known sister Radha, who failed to become superstar due to one mistake

Bollywood’s evergreen diva Rekha is popular for her unique style and millions of people are still crazy about her glamorous personality. Rekha can still give tough competition to young actresses in terms of beauty and elegance. Although Rekha has always been in headlines due to her acting and personal life, but still very few people know about the actress's family. In this article, we will talk about Rekha’s sister Radha.

Rekha has 6 sisters and 1 brother. It is to be noted that actor Gemini Ganesan was Rekha’s father and he has married thrice. Gemini Ganesan had four daughters from his first wife, two daughters from his second wife Pushpavali and then a daughter and a son from his third wife Savitri. Rekha, however, has only one real sister whose name is Radha.

Just like her sister Rekha, Radha also is very pretty and she was once a well-known model. According to reports, apart from working in many Tamil films, he also did photoshoots for well-known magazines. However, she was always more interested in modeling than films.

According to reports, Raj Kapoor had initially offered 'Bobby' to Radha as he wanted to cast her opposite Rishi Kapoor in this film, but Radha rejected the offer and the film went to Dimple Kapadia. Bobby proved to be a blockbuster hit and Dimple Kapadia became an overnight star from this film.

Radha said goodbye to the glamour industry in 1981 after getting married to her childhood friend Usman Saeed. Radha moved to the US after marriage to Usman Saeed, who is the son of South cinema's famous director S. M. Abbas. Radha and Usmar have two sons who are also married now.