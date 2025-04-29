Reports state that Radha was all set to make a blockbuster debut in Bollywood after Raj Kapoor first offered the film Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor to her. However, Radha rejected the offer and the film went to Dimple Kapadia.

Rekha is a Bollywood superstar and has earned a name for herself through her hard work of over 40 years in the film industry. Rekha, who still manages to give young actresses a run for their money through her elegance and beauty, has always managed to grab headlines when it comes to her personal and professional life. However, few people are aware of her family life, especially her lesser-known sister Radha. Rekha has 6 sisters and 1 brother through her father, Gemini Ganesan's multiple marriages. Gemini Ganesan had four daughters from his first wife, two daughters from Rekha's mother, Pushpavali, and then a daughter and a son from his third wife, Savitri. Rekha, however, has only one real sister, Radha.

Like Rekha, Radha was also a well-known beauty and worked as a model before entering films. Reports state that Radha not only worked in several Tamil films but also did photoshoots for well-known magazines. Radha, however, always showed more interest in modeling.

Reports state that Radha was all set to make a blockbuster debut in Bollywood after Raj Kapoor first offered the film Bobby opposite Rishi Kapoor to her. However, Radha rejected the offer and the film went to Dimple Kapadia. Bobby made Dimple Kapadia an overnight star, proving to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Unlike her sister Rekha, Radha did not enjoy fame and popularity. In 1981, Radha quit the film industry, tied the knot with her childhood friend Usman Saeed, and moved to the US. Usman Saeed was the son of South cinema's famous director S. M. Abbas. Radha and Usman have two sons who are also married now.

