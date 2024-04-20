Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who is bringing south films worth Rs 2000 crore to north theatres

Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who has backed blockbuster projects like Baahubali: The Begining, Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, and more.

Raveena Tandon is one of the highest-paid actresses of the 90s, who made a comeback to big screens in 2022 with K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The Hindi version of the film was distributed by AA Films, which is owned by the actress’ husband Anil Thadani.

Who is Anil Thadani?

Anil Thadani is a film distributor and owner of AA Films. He is the son of producer-director Kundan Thadani. The film distributor met Raveena Tandon while filming Stumped, a sports drama that marked Tandon’s debut as a producer. They kept their relationship low-key for a few months and then tied the knot in 2004. The couple has two children Rasha Thadani, who is set to make her debut, and Ranbir Thadani.

Anil Thadani's AA Films

Anil Thadani founded AA Films in 1993. The company is a non-studio distribution company, continues to invest in major projects and independently distributes films in India. AA Films has backed films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Munna Bhai MBBS, The Dirty Picture, and Aashiqui 2, and brought many South films to North cinema, like, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kantara, Baahubali 2, 2.0 and Pushpa: The Rise among others.

Now, AA Films has recently confirmed that it has acquired the Hindi theatrical rights for some of the much-awaited South films of the year. Anil Thadani’s company has acquired the Hindi theatrical rights for Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule which is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. According to Money Control, the company has acquired the theatrical rights in North India for Rs 200 crore.

Apart from this, Thadani’s distribution company has acquired the distribution rights for the Hindi versions of other big-budget South films like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD, which is made in Rs 600 crore, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer, which is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara-Part 1, which is made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Not only this, but AA Films is also the distributor of Suriya’s much-anticipated Kanguva.

Anil Thadani’s distribution firm AA Films took to Instagram and announced, “AA Films to distribute 4 most awaited biggest movies of this year in North India.” According to reports, Anil Thadani's company has spent around Rs 450 crore to acquire the distribution rights (Hindi version) of these South Indian mega-projects.

Anil Thadani on decision to become film distributor

Talking about his decision to become a film distributor, Thadani told The Economic Times, “My family was into the distribution business for a long time. I learnt the ropes of the business by serving the family business. A point came where I wanted to do something on my own.”

